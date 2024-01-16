Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super review: the best midrange graphics card on the market, with some caveats

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is an absolute gem of a graphics card that soundly improves on the non-Super RTX 4070 while outperforming the current midrange champ, AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT, overall. Still, its increased SM count is still hampered by too little VRAM and a too premium price for the midrange that it just misses being the perfect graphics card for gamers — but it doesn't need to be perfect to be the best graphics card on the market right now.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: Two minute review

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is a graphics card with a lot of expectations built up around it after it's announcement at CES 2024, and if you've yet to upgrade your graphics card in a minute and you've been waiting for a sign, this release is what you've been waiting for, whether you end up buying it or going with a competing card from AMD or Intel.

Looking across the lineup of Nvidia graphics cards in 2023, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 definitely reviewed as one of Team Green's best thanks to fantastic performance and a more accessible price compared to the rest of the GPU market at the time. At $599.99 in the US (about £480/AU$840), the RTX 4070 Super is going to retail (at MSRP) for the same launch price as the card it refreshes, while the RTX 4070 will see a healthy price cut when the RTX 4070 Super goes on sale on January 17, 2024.

In terms of what you're getting for that same amount of money, you're going to get substantially more SMs for more processing power as well as a slightly faster base clock speed. But, sadly, we're still stuck with just 12GB GDDR6X VRAM which does hamper this card's 4K potential. If you're looking for the best 4K graphics card, you may have to wait to see what the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super have to offer later in January.

If what you're looking for is the best 1440p graphics card on the market, well, in terms of sheer performance, look no further. Between upgraded specs and DLSS 3 with Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex, and a host of other tech packed into this card, you'll be playing the best PC games at high settings with the best 1440p monitors for many years to come.

Still, it's not an unqualified win for Nvidia here. For one, the price of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is still $100 (about £80/AU$140) more than the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT that it's directly competing with. And while the RTX 4070 Super does outperform the best AMD graphics card for the midrange on a number of levels, gaming sadly isn't one of them, unless you lean heavily on ray tracing.

Even in places where you factor in DLSS, without frame generation, Nvidia lags behind the RX 7800 XT overall when it comes to gaming. And once AMD releases its own frame generation tech for FSR in the coming weeks, the advantage Nvidia gets from DLSS 3 with Frame Generation will likewise tighten up. On this point, gamers are going to have some harder questions to ask themselves than anyone else, and the price of the RX 7800 XT alone might be more than enough to tip the scales for them.

Still, it's hard to argue that Nvidia hasn't delivered an absolutely phenomenal card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, and for midrange users out there who want fantastic gaming as well as content creation features and raw performance, this is almost certainly going to be at the top of the list when making your choice about a new upgrade.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: Price & availability

How much is it? US MSRP $599.99 (about £480, AU$840)

US MSRP $599.99 (about £480, AU$840) When is it out? January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024 Where can you get it? You can buy it in the US, UK, and Australia

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super goes on sale on January 17, 2024, for $599.99 in the US (about £480/AU$840), which is the same price as the launch MSRP of the RTX 4070 when it launched in April of 2023.

And while we love to see prices stay more accessible for gamers and creators, Nvidia is still charging a premium for its card vis-à-vis AMD's competing RX 7800 XT, which has competitive performance for about $100 less.

Still, despite not being the best cheap graphics card on the market, for what you're getting, the price on the RTX 4070 Super is a very good value overall. While not quite AMD levels of performance for price, this is about as good a value as you're going to get from an Nvidia GPU on the market today (at least until we see what the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super are working with later this month).

Value score: 4/5

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: Design

Gorgeous all-black finish

Same size as base RTX 4070

Still requires 16-pin power

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition is easily one of the sexiest graphics cards I've laid hands on in a long while. The all-black shroud, fans, and trim give it a very sleek look that might not have any of the flash of RGB bedazzled third-party cards, but as far as Nvidia's lineup goes, this is easily the most attractive.

In every other way, barring the Super branding, this card is identical to the original RTX 4070, so it comes with all its positives and negatives as well. Its smaller than its larger siblings, so its much more manageable in a wider variety of cases, but it is still heavy enough that some kind of GPU support is going to be needed if you don't have a vertical card adapter for your case.

The cooling solution is also fairly good and has plenty of power for cooling. Its 16-pin connector means that if you don't have an ATX 3.0 power supply, you'll need to use a two-8-pin-to-one-16-pin adapter, which might make cable management a bit of a hassle.

Design score: 4.5/5

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: Features & specs

21% higher SM count

Slightly faster base clock

STILL just 12GB VRAM

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 4070 Super specs vs RTX 4070 specs Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4070 Super RTX 4070 GPU AD104-350-A1 AD104-250-A1 Compute Units 56 46 Shaders 7,168 5,888 Ray processors 56 46 AI/Tensor processors 224 184 Base clock 1980 MHz 1920 MHz Boost clock 2475 MHz 2475 MHz Memory clock 1313 MHz 1313 MHz Memory type GDDR6X GDDR6X Memory pool 12 GB 12 GB Memory speed (effective) 21 Gbps 21 Gbps Memory bandwidth 504.2 GB/s 504.2 GB/s Bus interface 192-bit 192-bit TGP 220W 200W Required power supply 650W 550W Power connector 1 x 16-pin 1 x 16-pin Slot width Dual-slot Dual-slot Dimensions 9.4 x 4.3 x 1.6 ins | 240 x 110 x 40mm 9.4 x 4.3 x 1.6 ins | 240 x 110 x 40mm Weight 2.25 lbs | 1.02 kg 2.25 lbs | 1.02 kg Outputs 3 x DisplayPort 1.4b, 1 x HDMI 2.1 3 x DisplayPort 1.4b, 1 x HDMI 2.1

When it comes to the RTX 4070 Super, there is a lot to appreciate here. For the same price as the RTX 4070, you're getting a far more SMs (56 to the RTX 4070's 46, a 21% increase), so that also means that you're getting a hefty upgrade in terms of CUDA cores (7,168 to 5,888), ray tracing cores (56 to 46), and tensor cores (224 to 184) over the original RTX 4070.

You're also getting a slightly higher base clock rate of 1,980MHz , which is about 3% faster than the base RTX 4070. For that, the RTX 4070 Super also has a 220W TGP, which unfortunately means that you're not going to get any RTX 4070 Super cards with an 8-pin connector like you can with the RTX 4070.

Beyond that, there isn't too much different spec-wise with the RTX 4070 Super than you have with the RTX 4070, and this unfortunately includes the 12GB GDDR6X VRAM configuration. Mind you, this is plenty for 1440p gaming, but if you've got one of the best 4K monitors, you'll have to accept some settings compromises if you want to game seriously at 4K.

This is a dual-slot card that is identical in size to the RTX 4070 Founders Edition, as well as utilizing the same cooling solution, so it will run a slight bit hotter thanks to the increased power flowing into the card, but it's not a whole lot so that it'd be noticeable.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: Performance

Outstanding overall performance

12GB VRAM hampers 4K potential

Falls behind RX 7800 XT somewhat in gaming performance

In terms of performance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is about as solid a graphics card as you'll find in the midrange, offering fantastic gaming performance, while outshining the competition in non-gaming tasks like content creation and compute-heavy workloads.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

During synthetic workload tests, the RTX 4070 Super loses out somewhat to the RX 7800 XT on some tests while winning out on others, so when you don't factor in ray tracing, it's a bit of a wash. Once ray tracing is included, however, you so end up with about 23% stronger ray tracing performance for the RTX 4070 Super, which is expected given the maturity of Nvidia's tech versus AMD's.

It's also worth noting that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super's compute performance is about 18% better than the RX 7800 XT, and overall, the RTX 4070 Super outperforms the RTX 4070 by about 17%, on average.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

Moving on to creative benchmarks, as expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super outperforms the AMD RX 7800 XT when it comes to 3D rendering tasks thanks to the strength of Nvidia's CUDA processing, which most renderers use.

In terms of rasterization performance, the two cards are about even, while the RTX 4070 Super pulls slightly ahead of the RX 7800 XT in terms of video encoding, but only by about 1%. Over its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Super renders 3D scenes and rasterizes noticeably faster, but it's pretty much even on the video encoding side.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

When it comes to gaming performance, however, the RX 7800 XT pulls ahead of the RTX 4070 Super in a big way, especially at lower resolutions.

In 1080p gaming, the RTX 4070 Super consistently lags behind the RX 7800 XT when ray tracing isn't factored in, and when it is, this advantage is generally diminished (on average) when bringing balanced upscaling to bear, though the RTX 4070 Super and the RTX 4070 tend to do much better than the RX 7800 XT when pure ray tracing is involved.

Against its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Super offers about a 14% average FPS increase over the RTX 4070 at 1080p, an advantage that I expect will grow wider once better drivers are released to support the RTX 4070 Super post-release.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler) (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

The story is similar with 1440p gaming where the RX 7800 XT does generally outperform the RTX 4070 Super when ray tracing isn't involved, and lags behind when it is.

Upscaling helps here as well, but broadly speaking, the RTX 4070 Super is going to outperform the RX 7800 XT when ray tracing, and overall provides about a 9% better fps than the RTX 4070, on average. I suspect this latter figure will be higher once post-release drivers are installed, since the RTX 4070 outperforms the RTX 4070 Super in Metro: Exodus when it shouldn't, and so i believe this game is a bit of a driver outlier.