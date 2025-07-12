Amazon Prime Day's soundbar deals were pretty great – but Sony has kept the party going, with big discounts still available in Amazon's continuing post-Prime deals, and some other superb deals over in Best Buy's big July sale.

I lead TechRadar's AV team, and I've been covering deals events like Prime Day and Black Friday for seven years, so I know what makes a good soundbar deal. I've picked 5 affordable Sony soundbars from the sales that I think you need to know about.

They're in price order, starting from a cheap option that would benefit anyone with a budget TV, and going through Dolby Atmos options up to a surround system that's seriously powerful for a really good price.

We've heard all of these soundbars ourselves, to confirm that they're good! I've tried some of them myself, and our expert reviewers attest to the quality of the others.

Today's best Sony soundbar deals

Sony HT-S100F: was $159 now $98 at Amazon The Sony HT-S100F was already astonishingly good for its price, but at almost 40% off, you're looking at legendary value for money. In our Sony HT-S100F review, we praised this bar's use of Sony's proprietary S-Force Front Surround virtual processing, which creates a surprisingly expansive spatial impression. We also loved its ability to produce clear dialogue, play music over Bluetooth and function effectively across multiple sound modes. There's really not much more you could want from a budget bar.

Sony HT-S400: was $299 now $179 at Best Buy If you want the extra power that a dedicated subwoofer gives you, compared to the more tame sound of the all-in-one S100F above or S2000 below, then this is just a fantastic value. Big, expansive sound – small price. We rated it highly in our Sony HT-S400 review.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $298 at Amazon For under $300, you'll unlock expansive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X spatial sound, ultra clean audio, and a great set of features. This is the joint-lowest price I've ever seen this standalone soundbar drop to at Amazon, so it's well worth checking out if you're working with a smaller space or if you're on a budget. Here's our full and glowing Sony HT-S2000 review.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was $648 now $448 at Amazon And one final Sony deal. The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is more than 30% off this Prime Day. In our review, we praised the soundbar's great sound quality, ease of setup and tuneable audio. At less than $450, you're getting an earth-shaking sub and clear-sounding main bar with upfiring Dolby Atmos speakers, which partner together for fantastic movie watching experiences, so don't miss out!