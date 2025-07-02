This super cheap Sony soundbar blew my socks off when I tested it – and this early Prime Day deal sounds even better
Level up your viewing experiences for less
Amazon Prime Day will be taking place between July 8-11 this year, but there are already some tasty early deals floating around. And that includes an unbelievable bargain on one of the greatest budget soundbars money can buy: the Sony HT-SF150 (which is known as the Sony HT-S100F to those of you in North America).
That's right, you can grab the Sony HT-S100F for $98 (was
$159) at Amazon US and the Sony HT-SF150 for just £99 (was £150) at Amazon UK. That's a blinding price for a soundbar that punches well above its weight, offering clear dialogue, impressive bass output, and capable virtual surround sound.
Today's best Sony HT-S100F deal in the US
The Sony HT-S100F was already astonishingly good for its price, and at almost 40% off, you're looking at legendary value for money. This bar harnesses the talents of Sony's proprietary S-Force Front Surround virtual processing, which creates a surprisingly expansive spatial impression. Combine that with clear dialogue, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple sound modes, and there's not much more you could want from a budget bar.
Today's best Sony HT-SF150 deal in the UK
The Sony HT-SF150 is a low-cost soundbar that blew me away when I tested it. A built-in bass reflex speaker puts up a strong performance in the low-end, different sound modes are genuinely distinct and high-quality, and there's an almost premium aesthetic on show. If you want to take movie nights up a notch, but you're on a budget, you can't do much better. At 34% off this is a deal not to be missed.
In my Sony HT-SF150 review, I heaped praise on this soundbar for the impressive clarity and width of its audio output, its brilliant build quality, and its already awesomely low price. At well over 30% off in the US and UK, I couldn't recommend it enough.
This model can connect to your TV via HDMI ARC, so you'll be able to use your standard TV remote for adjusting volume. There's also digital optical connectivity if your HDMI ports are in use, as well as Bluetooth 4.2 if you want to connect your phone and use the HT-SF150 to play music.
Of course, this soundbar doesn't support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. There's no separate sub or rear speakers included either for 'true' surround sound. But that's to be expected for a soundbar in this price range. If you're after the full package, it might be worth checking out our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars instead. But for less than $100 / £100, this is about as good as it gets in the world of home cinema.
So, don't let this delightful deal pass you buy – pick up one of the best cheap soundbars today!
