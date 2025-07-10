There are a lot of soundbars on sale for Prime Day this year, but as someone who's tested a ton of them, I can tell you that a lot of the dirt-cheap models aren't the best – to put it diplomatically. But if you want an affordable soundbar that's also genuinely good, you're in luck, as the Sony HT-S100F is just $97.98 (was $159) at Amazon US and only £84.55 (was £150) at Amazon UK.

Before we get deeper into the deal, let me mention that this model is known as the Sony HT-SF150 in the UK – so don't worry, I'll be talking about the same soundbar throughout. This cheap Sony soundbar is a marvel. It serves up a delicious cocktail of well-balanced, expansive audio, a conveniently slim design, and plenty of connectivity options.

Sony HT-S100F: was $159 now $97.98 at Amazon This Sony soundbar was already very affordable, but with this Prime Day deal it's seriously cheap. When I tested out the Sony HT-S100F I was won over by its effective use of Sony's S-Force Front Surround virtual processing, which whips up a genuinely expansive spatial impression. I was also wowed by its ability to produce clear dialogue, play music over Bluetooth, and sound up-to-scratch across its multiple sound modes. At almost 40% off, this is an offer not to be missed.

Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £84.55 at Amazon This superb Sony soundbar is well over 40% off for Prime Day, and frankly, I'm in disbelief. The Sony HT-SF150 is, without question, one of the best budget soundbars I've ever tested. Its expert use of virtual surround sound processing, impactful bass reflex speaker, and almost premium-looking design all combine to help this model punch well above its weight. If you need to upgrade your TV sound, I don't think you could do any better for under £90!

In my Sony HT-SF150 review, I lauded this soundbar's clean, broad audio output, surprising good looks, and ease of use. I mean, I even wrote a follow-up article about this model, calling it "my top pick" in the world of budget-friendly soundbars.

Ultimately, that's because this bar nails it in all the areas that matter most, offering better clarity than most TVs can muster alone, plenty of connectivity options, and a slim design. Sure, there's no support for fancy audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, but the soundbar's use of virtual surround processing already conjures up surprisingly strong expansiveness.

At less than $100 / £90, there really has never been a better time to get your mitts on this affordable Sony soundbar. So, don't miss out – grab it at this low price while you still can!

