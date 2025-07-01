If you're looking for a really good two-box soundbar system to upgrade your Tv's audio, there's a good deal on the Sony HT-S400 at Amazon: it's down to just $178(was $299), a saving of 41% on the list price. That's an excellent price for what we've described as "phenomenal audio performance": at full price we gave it four and a half stars, and at this price it's a five-star buy.

Don't let the low price fool you. This is a powerful setup, capable of pumping out a 330W of total audio. And as you'd expect from Sony it sounds fantastic.

Amazon is listing this as a 'Limited Time Deal', so if you were thinking of waiting for the Amazon Prime Day deals to buy a soundbar, you might want to jump the queue and just buy now.

Early Prime Day deal: Sony HT-S400

This is what we'd describe as a joint record-low price: it's the lowest price this soundbar has ever been, but that low price has been offered on a few occasions previously – and that means we can be pretty confident that the price is going to go back up again for a few months before coming back down again later in the year.

So if you've been hankering after a powerful, simple soundbar/sub combination this is a good time to buy this particular model.

Why this soundbar is a five-star buy

We really like Sony's soundbars, and the HT-S400 is no exception: as my colleague Ural Garrett wrote, "when it comes to sheer audio quality, the HT-S400 performs well-beyond what its affordable sticker price would suggest... Arguably, the HT-S400 couldn’t be a better bargain" – and that was when it was nearly twice the price it is today.

It's good with music as well as movies and games. As we said in our Sony HT-S400 review, "General music listening is a treat as well regardless of music genre. EDM or Southern Hip Hop fans looking to put that subwoofer to work are going to have a blast. Meanwhile, more nuanced instrumentation from rock to jazz will appreciate the richness in mid-tones and treble."

In terms of spec, this is a 2.1 system with S-Force PRO Front Surround, Dolby Digital and a completely wireless subwoofer. You can stream via Bluetooth, and it has HDMI ARC and optical cable support. There's no 3.5mm input or USB, but neither of those things would be a deal-breaker for me.

We reckon that this specific Sony shines in smaller spaces: in our in-depth review we wrote: "The HT-S400 is probably best for those in small apartments looking for a cinematic audio experience without the need to have multiple speaker set-ups as audio clarity matches volume levels."

If this doesn't quite suit your needs, we have our guide to the best soundbars available for you to browse – but for this price, you won't find better bang for buck.