I’ve fallen in love with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cover screen – and it might just become my main way to use a phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might just reel me back into using a vertical-style flip phone. I used to count on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 before I got my S24 Ultra, finding the handset to be more than capable of keeping up with my daily needs while also offering an immense level of cool. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 keeps the cool factor going, with an exceptionally minimized crease and a cover display that I just can’t help but love.

If you’re not aware, the cover screen is an essential component of any foldable smartphone. It allows for functionality when the primary screen is inaccessible due to being closed like a clamshell. It can also be used to take selfies using the rear cameras, conveniently placed at the bottom of the cover screen, or top of the phone.

Now, for a lot of foldables, the cover screen isn’t feature rich – by default. To maintain a seamlessly premium feel, Samsung actively restricts how much a user can do with the screen to a handful of supported widgets and cover screen elements. It’s not a bad idea and it keeps the level of polish to a high standard, but some folks, like me, may be left wanting to do more with the conveniently small screen. Thankfully Samsung has an easy solution to this – Multistar.

Give Multistar a go

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

Multistar isn’t new. It’s been around for several generations of the Galaxy Z Flip, but it’s always been limited by how small the cover screen is. That’s no longer an issue with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, with its cover screen spanning the entire top of the folded phone.

Multistar is an essential piece of the puzzle. This official Samsung extension, accessible through the phone’s cover screen settings and then downloaded from the Galaxy Store, allows you to put apps directly onto one of the widget menus of the cover screen, allowing you to swipe through Bluesky or even play games like Crossy Road.

It’s not a complete solution – the screen doesn’t display notification bar information, navigating between apps is extremely basic (limited to a single swipe up) and indeed some apps are still inaccessible, such as Samsung’s own contacts and phone apps – but it does feel more useful than previous generations of the Flip, and I feel like I could sufficiently use much of my smartphone with just this small screen and my selected apps.

(Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

But is it worth the extra cost?

As much as I love the cover screen, its functionality, and the concept of a compact, square phone over a plain rectangle, it's hard to justify the higher price – especially with a more affordable option on the market.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung also released the Z Flip 7 FE, a cheaper handset with many of the same specs found in the Z Flip 6 – including its smaller cover screen that’s capable of a lot of the same functionality. Similarly, I’d recommend checking out Motorola’s Razr range of foldable smartphones, as those can be used with similar utility when it comes to apps at a more accessible price.

For now though – I’m a big fan of the funny little square I’ve been using instead of a boring rectangle.