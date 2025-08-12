Looking for a fully-featured, modern flagship phone that doesn't break the bank? Right now, one of the best deals you'll find is the Google Pixel 9 Pro for just $699 (was $999) at Amazon.

Today's price at the retailer beats the previous record-low by a whopping $100, so it's a fantastic deal if you're looking to buy an unlocked device upfront rather than going down the usual carrier route.

The Pixel 9 Pro itself is one of our favorite devices from the past year, too. You get a gorgeous, refined design that's easily the most premium yet from the brand, alongside superb cameras and Google's class-leading AI features. With $300 off, you're getting a lot of phone for your money here.

The Pixel 9 Pro is almost one whole year old now, which means a new device is likely to drop extremely soon. With that said, I highly doubt a prospective Pixel 10 Pro will match today's deal at Amazon for value, considering the Pixel Pro devices generally retail for $999 upfront. If you're looking to trade in, however, then it might be worth waiting around to see what the big carriers will offer.

Google Pixel 9 Pro record-low price at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $699.99 at Amazon With a full $300 off, today's deal on the Google Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon brings this stunning flagship phone down to a new record-low price. With an excellent four and a half stars out of five from our review, the Pixel 9 Pro is an easy recommendation from us. Not only do you get a superb, premium design and some of the best cameras you'll find on any smartphone, but seven years of guaranteed updates mean you'll get plenty of life out of the device.