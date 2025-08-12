Forget the Google Pixel 10, the Pixel 9 Pro is just $699 at Amazon today - a brand-new record-low price!
A whole lot of phone for your hard-earned cash
Looking for a fully-featured, modern flagship phone that doesn't break the bank? Right now, one of the best deals you'll find is the Google Pixel 9 Pro for just $699 (was $999) at Amazon.
Today's price at the retailer beats the previous record-low by a whopping $100, so it's a fantastic deal if you're looking to buy an unlocked device upfront rather than going down the usual carrier route.
The Pixel 9 Pro itself is one of our favorite devices from the past year, too. You get a gorgeous, refined design that's easily the most premium yet from the brand, alongside superb cameras and Google's class-leading AI features. With $300 off, you're getting a lot of phone for your money here.
The Pixel 9 Pro is almost one whole year old now, which means a new device is likely to drop extremely soon. With that said, I highly doubt a prospective Pixel 10 Pro will match today's deal at Amazon for value, considering the Pixel Pro devices generally retail for $999 upfront. If you're looking to trade in, however, then it might be worth waiting around to see what the big carriers will offer.
Google Pixel 9 Pro record-low price at Amazon
With a full $300 off, today's deal on the Google Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon brings this stunning flagship phone down to a new record-low price. With an excellent four and a half stars out of five from our review, the Pixel 9 Pro is an easy recommendation from us. Not only do you get a superb, premium design and some of the best cameras you'll find on any smartphone, but seven years of guaranteed updates mean you'll get plenty of life out of the device.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.