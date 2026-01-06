Conner returns at CES 2026 with portable storage instead of hard drives

The former HDD pioneer now targets mobile users with SSD based products

A long absent storage name tests whether legacy brands still matter

A familiar name from the early days of personal computing has resurfaced unexpectedly at CES 2026.

Conner, once a defining force in PC storage, is returning, albeit with a very different set of products.

Conner Peripherals was founded in 1986 and became one of the better known storage companies of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Its work on compact hard drives helped establish the 3.5-inch format as the standard for desktop PCs.

Who might be next?

The company later faded from view as the hard drive industry consolidated and flash storage grew in popularity. For many years, the Conner name was largely absent from consumer hardware.

The Conner at CES 2026 presented a lineup focused on not on traditional hard drives but rather portable digital storage.

The products it showed are aimed primarily at mobile users rather than desktop systems.

The range includes small external drives designed for smartphone backups, pocket sized portable SSDs, and hybrid devices that combine storage with battery charging.

Some models also integrate card readers, allowing users to expand storage using MicroSD cards.

The firm’s focus now appears to be on convenience and portability rather than raw capacity.

“Conner helped define the early era of personal storage, and we are thrilled to bring that legacy back to life,” said Jaci Jin, CEO of Conner. “As digital content expands and mobility becomes essential, our mission remains the same as what Conner's was decades ago: deliver dependable, forward-thinking storage solutions that empower people to protect and manage their data effortlessly.”

Alongside its CES 2026 appearance, the company plans to introduce some products via crowdfunding platforms, suggesting an initial focus on early adopters and creators, rather than an immediate return to mass market distribution.

How the firm’s return will be received remains to be seen. The storage market is crowded, competition is intense, and the Conner brand will likely be unfamiliar to many modern buyers.

However, it does raise some fun questions about whether other long dormant storage brands could attempt similar revivals.

Names such as Maxtor, Iomega, and SyQuest once defined consumer storage, and it’s hard not to be curious about what a modern reboot of any of those might look like.

