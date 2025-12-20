I compiled a list of 167 hard disk drives worth buying - here are six things I found out
From 8TB becoming the new baseline to 30TB+ models, this is where the HDD market is heading
- Hard drives still matter where capacity, cost efficiency and durability outweigh raw speed
- Most modern hard drives are built for data centers, servers and specialized storage roles
- Consumer hard drives are now rare, while enterprise, NAS and video drives dominate
Hard disk drives are often written off as legacy tech, but a closer look at what is still on sale tells a different story.
After compiling a detailed list of 167 of the best hard disk drives worth buying, six clear points emerged about who is still making HDDs, what they’re building, and who they’re actually for.
The first thing which stands out relates to brand. Western Digital has more drives on the list than anyone else, with 66 models spanning consumer, NAS, enterprise, and specialist categories. That range stretches from WD Blue consumer drives to WD Gold and Ultrastar models designed for data centers.
8TB is the new baseline
My second takeaway concerns capacity. Seagate is the king of the high end drives, offering six models above 30TB, including multiple Exos M and Exos X variants that go far beyond what most people associate with spinning disks.
No other manufacturer comes close. While HDDs have disappeared from many consumer devices, capacity growth at the top end is still hugely important.
Capacity clustering tells its own story. 8TB is the most common size on the list, appearing 21 times, followed closely by 12TB with 20 entries.
These capacities show up repeatedly in families like WD Red Plus, Seagate IronWolf, and Toshiba N300. Drives below 8TB are now all but obsolete in new 3.5-inch models.
The fourth finding likely won’t come as a huge surprise. Almost half of the models, 80 in total, are enterprise drives designed for data centers and large-scale storage.
Product lines such as Seagate Exos, WD Ultrastar, and Toshiba MG dominate this category, and it's where most HDD development effort is now focused, rather than on everyday desktops.
The fifth takeaway reveals a more focused audience. There are 43 NAS-specific drives, including Seagate IronWolf and IronWolf Pro, WD Red Plus and Red Pro, and Toshiba’s N300 range. These are built for always-on systems in home servers and small businesses.
Surveillance drives are far less common, with only 17 models dedicated to video workloads, such as WD Purple and Seagate SkyHawk AI.
Interestingly, only 10 drives on the long list are aimed at mainstream consumers and Toshiba is the only manufacturer still treating hard drives as performance hardware. If offers 15 models in its X300 and X300 Pro lines for high-performance desktops and workstations rather than everyday PCs.
It’s clear that while HDDs haven’t disappeared, as SSDs took over speed-driven tasks, spinning disks have now settled into roles where capacity, durability, and cost per TB matter the most.
A quick note on the list. It excludes all hard disk drives below 8TB, which are now all but obsolete in new 3.5-inch models. It also only includes 3.5-inch drives, not 2.5-inch ones. Drives from professional refurbishers or relabeled models sold under brands like HP or Dell were left out. Where multiple SKUs of the same drive existed with minor differences such as cache size, encryption, or formatting, only a single representative model was counted.
Brand
Model
Model ID
Capacity
Segment
Seagate
BarraCuda 8TB
ST8000DM004
8TB
Consumer
Seagate
BarraCuda 16TB
ST16000DM001
16TB
Consumer
Seagate
BarraCuda 20TB
ST20000DM001
20TB
Consumer
Seagate
BarraCuda 24TB
ST24000DM001
24TB
Consumer
Seagate
BarraCuda 28TB
ST28000DM000
28TB
Consumer
Toshiba
MD07 12TB
MD07ACA12T
12TB
Consumer
Toshiba
MD07 14TB
MD07ACA14T
14TB
Consumer
Western Digital
WD Blue 8TB
WD80EAAZ
8TB
Consumer
Western Digital
WD Blue 10TB
WD100EAGZ
10TB
Consumer
Western Digital
WD Blue 12TB
WD120EAGZ
12TB
Consumer
Western Digital
WD Black 8TB
WD8002FZBX
8TB
Performance
Western Digital
WD Black 10TB
WD102FZBX
10TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 8TB
HDWR780XZSTA
8TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 10TB
HDWR71AXZSTA
10TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 12TB
HDWR51CXZSTA
12TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 14TB
HDWR51EUZSVA
14TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 16TB
HDWR51GXZSTA
16TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 18TB
HDWR51JUZSVA
18TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 20TB
HDWR62AXZSTA
20TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 8TB
HDWR780XZSTB
8TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 10TB
HDWR71AXZSTB
10TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 12TB
HDWR51CXZSTB
12TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 14TB
HDWR51EXZSTB
14TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 16TB
HDWR51GXZSTB
16TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 18TB
HDWR51JXZSTB
18TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 20TB
HDWR62AXZSTB
20TB
Performance
Toshiba
X300 Pro 22TB
HDWR62AXZSTB
22TB
Performance
Seagate
IronWolf 8TB
ST8000VN004
8TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf 10TB
ST10000VN000
10TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf 12TB
ST12000VN0008
12TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf 16TB
ST16000VN001
16TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 8TB
ST8000NT001
8TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 12TB
ST12000NT001
12TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 14TB
ST14000NT001
14TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 16TB
ST16000NT001
16TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 18TB
ST18000NT001
18TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 20TB
ST20000NT001
20TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 22TB
ST22000NT001
22TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 24TB
ST24000NT002
24TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 28TB
ST28000NT000
28TB
NAS
Seagate
IronWolf Pro 30TB
ST30000NT011
30TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 8TB
HDWG780XZSTA
8TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 10TB
HDWG71AXZSTA
10TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 12TB
HDWG51CXZSTA
12TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 14TB
HDWG51EXZSTA
14TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 16TB
HDWG51GXZSTA
16TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 18TB
HDWG51JXZSTA
18TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 20TB
HDWG62AXZSTA
20TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 8TB
HDWG780XZSTB
8TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 10TB
HDWG71AXZSTB
10TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 12TB
HDWG51CXZSTB
12TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 14TB
HDWG51EXZSTB
14TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 16TB
HDWG51GXZSTB
16TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 18TB
HDWG51JXZSTB
18TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 20TB
HDWG62AXZSTB
20TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 22TB
HDWG62CXZSTB
22TB
NAS
Toshiba
N300 Pro 24TB
HDWG82EXZSTB
24TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Plus 8TB
WD80EFPX
8TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Plus 10TB
WD101EFBX
10TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Plus 12TB
WD120EFGX
12TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 8TB
WD8005FFBX
8TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 10TB
WD103KFBX
10TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 12TB
WD122KFBX
12TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 14TB
WD142KFGX
14TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 16TB
WD161KFGX
16TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 18TB
WD181KFGX
18TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 20TB
WD202KFGX
20TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 22TB
WD221KFGX
22TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 24TB
WD241KFGX
24TB
NAS
Western Digital
WD Red Pro 26TB
WD260KFGX
26TB
NAS
Seagate
Exos 2X18 16TB
ST16000NM0092
16TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos 2X18 18TB
ST18000NM0092
18TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos 7E10 8TB
ST8000NM018B
8TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos 7E10 10TB
ST10000NM018B
10TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X18 10TB
ST10000NM018G
10TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X18 12TB
ST12000NM000J
12TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X18 14TB
ST14000NM000J
14TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X18 16TB
ST16000NM000J
16TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X18 18TB
ST18000NM000J
18TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X20 18TB
ST18000NM003D
18TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X20 20TB
ST20000NM007D
20TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X24 12TB
ST12000NM002H
12TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X24 16TB
ST16000NM002H
16TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X24 20TB
ST20000NM002H
20TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos X24 24TB
ST24000NM002H
24TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos M 28TB
ST28000NM003K
28TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos M 30TB
ST30000NM004K
30TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos M 32TB
ST32000NM003K
32TB
Enterprise
Seagate
Exos M 36TB
ST36000NM003K
36TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HA340 8TB
0B47078
8TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HA340 10TB
0B47062
10TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HA340 12TB
0B47063
12TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC320 8TB
0B36404
8TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC330 10TB
0B42266
10TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC520 12TB
0F30146
12TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC530 14TB
0F31051
14TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC550 14TB
0F38581
14TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC550 16TB
0F38462
16TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC550 18TB
0F38459
18TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC560 20TB
0F38785
20TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC560 20TB
0F38755
20TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC570 22TB
0F48155
22TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC580 22TB
0F62784
22TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC580 24TB
0F62795
24TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC590 24TB
0F65684
24TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC590 26TB
0F65672
26TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC650 20TB
ultrastar-dc-hc650-20-tb
20TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC670 26TB
ultrastar-dc-hc670-26-tb
26TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC680 26TB
0F62892
26TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC680 27TB
0F62898
27TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC680 28TB
0F62904
28TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC690 30TB
WSH723200ALN601
30TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar DC HC690 32TB
WSH723220ALN601
32TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar HC555 12TB
0B48720
12TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar HC555 14TB
0B48721
14TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar HC555 16TB
0B48722
16TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar HC555 18TB
0B48723
18TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
Ultrastar HC555 20TB
0B48724
20TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
WD Gold 8TB
WD8005FRYZ
8TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
WD Gold 10TB
WD103KRYZ
10TB
Enterprise
Western Digital
WD Gold 12TB
WD122KRYZ
12TB
Enterprise
Western Digital