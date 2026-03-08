University of Missouri researchers claim DNA hard drives can store, erase, and rewrite repeatedly

Frameshift encoding converts binary data into DNA sequences for molecular storage

Nanopore sensors read DNA sequences by detecting subtle electrical signal changes

The University of Missouri has announced progress on what it calls a “DNA hard drive,” claiming it can store, erase, and rewrite information repeatedly.

Unlike conventional HDDs or cloud storage, which rely on magnetic or solid-state media, this approach leverages the molecular stability of DNA.

The researchers claim DNA offers extraordinary storage density and longevity, which could make such a device both practical and energy-efficient compared with today’s data centers.

Potential and promise of molecular-level storage

“DNA is incredible — it stores life’s blueprint in a tiny, stable package,” Li-Qun ‘Andrew’ Gu, a professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at Mizzou’s College of Engineering, said

“We wanted to see if we could store and rewrite information at the molecular level faster, simpler, and more efficiently than ever before.”

Details about the writing process remain limited, although the researchers’ associated paper describes a method called frameshift encoding, which converts binary information into sequences of nucleotides, which can then be synthesized as DNA strands.

On the reading side, the team pairs a compact electronic device with a nanopore sensor.

As DNA passes through the nanopore, subtle electrical changes are detected and interpreted by electronics and software, converting the A, C, G, and T sequences back into binary.

This combination of molecular encoding and electronic sensing is intended to provide rewritable functionality in a form that resembles the familiar hard drive workflow.

While the approach remains largely theoretical, the researchers argue that it could serve as a long-term alternative to energy-intensive storage solutions.

Rewritability, in particular, is touted as a distinguishing feature. Previous DNA storage systems were largely archival — data could be stored but not easily modified.

Despite the excitement, the team has yet to demonstrate a miniaturized, user-ready device - and prototype details, operational benchmarks, and availability timelines have not been shared, leaving questions about speed, reliability, and cost unanswered.

The researchers acknowledge that shrinking a DNA HDD to USB thumb-drive size is a long-term goal rather than an immediate reality.

Comparisons to cloud storage or commercial HDDs remain speculative at this stage, and practical implementation could require years of engineering and validation.

This current breakthrough builds on decades of research into DNA-based data storage, including collaborations involving MIT, the University of Washington, and Microsoft.

What appears to set this effort apart is the claimed combination of simplicity, speed, and rewritability.

DNA storage is finally within reach, promising billions of terabytes in microscopic volumes lasting centuries, but it may just be out of reach for individuals.

Atlas Data Storage recently revealed plans to store 13TB of digital information in a space as small as a drop of water.

However, this technology remains extremely expensive. Biomemory, a French startup, sells its 1KB DNA storage cards in pairs for $1,000.

This means that to store 5 MB (5,120 KB) of data, you would need 5,120 pairs of cards, costing about $5,120,000 — so would you pay that much for centuries‑long storage?

