Microsoft and Anthropic reveal Copilot Cowork

Anthropic AI platform gives Copilot the ability to really dig deep into work tasks

Tool will be able to cover the entire Microsoft 365 platform

Microsoft has revealed a major update to Copilot which it says will allow the AI assistant to really get involved with your work tasks for the first time, thanks to its combination with Anthropic's Claude Cowork platform.

The company has unveiled Copilot Cowork, an upgraded platform integrated with Anthropic's work automation service aimed at turning AI from an interested observer into a full-on helper.

Or as the company puts it in a new blog post, "completing tasks, running workflows, and doing work on your behalf...Copilot Cowork is built for that: it helps Copilot take action, not just chat."

Copilot Cowork

"If you have used Copilot, you have seen how quickly it can help you find an answer or draft an email," the company's blog post added. "The next step is just as important: turning that intent into real actions across Microsoft 365."

Microsoft says users will be able to describe the outcome they want, with Cowork searching across your Microsoft 365 office software suite, including Outlook, Teams, Excel and more to learn about the task in hand.

It will then turn this learning into a plan of action, which will run in the background as you go about your working day, but offering a series of checkpoints so you can check its progress, make changes, or pause action at any point.

"Copilot works independently without you giving up control," Microsoft says, giving a host of examples of where Cowork might be useful, such as tidying up a packed work calendar to reschedule meetings and create focus time, or creating a launch plan for a new project, creating a pitch deck, comparing competition in Excel, or managing workloads across a team.

It could also be helpful in researching a new client or customer, looking across the web for news and reports with key information, before summarizing the results, and then preparing for your meeting with the customer by creating a slide deck with information pulled from your emails, meetings and files

Microsoft says Cowork operates within Microsoft 365’s security and governance boundaries, so your identity and compliance policies will apply by default. Cowork will also run in a protected, sandboxed cloud environment, meaning that tasks can keep progressing safely even if you move across devices.

Copilot Cowork is currently being tested with a limited set of customers in Research Preview, with Microsoft saying it will be more broadly available in the Frontier program in late March 2026.

