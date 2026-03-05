OpenAI releases a Windows version of Codex coding app

Codex is now available on Windows as well as Mac

OpenAI had to build "the first Windows-native agent sandbox"

More IDEs, including Visual Studio, are being supported by the Codex app

OpenAI has finally launched a Windows version of its Codex app after teasing it on Monday, to give even more users access to GPT-powered coding following the launch of the macOS version in February 2026.

A March 4 "Windows Wednesday" update to the previous announcement confirms that Microsoft fans now get access to the same desktop experience, so the company's promise to "[make] the app available on Windows" came true within about a month.

"Get the full Codex app experience on Windows with a native agent sandbox and support for Windows developer environments in PowerShell," OpenAI added in a separate X post.

OpenAI's Codex app is now available on Windows

The ChatGPT-maker explained that the Codex app allows users to work with multiple agents simultaneously, manage long-running tasks, review code diffs centrally and integrate natively with PowerShell without relying on WSL or virtual machines.

OpenAI also noted that, to build the app, it had to build "the first Windows-native agent sandbox" with "OS-level controls like restricted tokens, filesystem ACLs and dedicated sandbox users."

The company also added support for a number of IDEs, including Visual Studio, Rider + PhpStorm, Git Bash, GitHub Desktop, Cmder, WSL and Sublime Text, "plus a lot that were already supported on Mac," per a separate X post by Developer Experience worker Dominik Kundel.

The Codex app initially launched for Mac with GPT-5.2-Codex, but a GPT-5.3-Codex update days later improved speed, agentic capabilities and benchmark performance. Just days after that, a smaller GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark version launched.

Just as with the Mac app, the Windows app and the entire Codex experience is free across Free, Go, Plus and Pro subscriptions, but lower-end and non-paying tiers are more restricted in terms of tokens.

