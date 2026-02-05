GitHub integrates Claude and Codex AI coding agents directly into GitHub

GitHub confirms Claude and Codex agents are now available to GitHub Pro+/Enterprise users

Workers can collaborate by leaving @comments with agents just like human colleagues

Google, Cognition and xAI agents also coming to GitHub soon

Microsoft-owned GitHub has added support for more AI coding agents within its ecosystem, including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex, in the hope of attracting and retaining users who want more flexibility.

Users will now be able to choose between Copilot, Claude or Codex agents or select their own custom agents, which will work across the website, the mobile app and VS Code.

"You can do this directly from issues, pull requests, the Agents tab in enabled repositories, and the agent sessions view in VS Code for a seamless cross-client experience," the company wrote in an announcement.

GitHub gets more third-party coding agents

Claude and Codex will be available to Copilot Pro+ and Copilot Enterprise subscribers as part of their plan, but access isn't unlimited – instead, each agent session consumes one premium request during public preview. Formal pricing is expected to be established later on.

GitHub shared instructions on how to assign agents using the Copilot icon in the input field, but the company also mentioned that multiple agents can be used to produce a draft pull request.

Users can also leave review comments or request changes by using @copilot, @claude or @codex, making bringing working with AI agents in line with working with human colleagues.

"Our goal is to give developers the reasoning power they need, right where they need it," Anthropic Head of Platform Katelyn Lesse wrote.

"Codex helps engineers work faster and with greater confidence—and with this integration, millions more developers can now use it directly in their primary workspace, extending the power of Codex everywhere code gets written," OpenAI Product member Alexander Embiricos added.

GitHub Chief Product Officer Mario Rodriguez confirmed that more agents are in the pipeline, including collaborations with Google, Cognition and xAI.

