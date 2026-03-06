Google has published "one CLI for all of Google Workspace"

There's even a set of instructions specifically for OpenClaw

It's "not an officially supported Google product..." for now

Google has published a command-line interface (CLI) to GitHub which effectively allows AI agents to connect more easily with Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Google Drive and Docs/Sheets/Slides.

The change clearly acknowledges the rise in personal AI assistants, like OpenClaw, which are able to take action autonomously on the user's behalf.

Google even included a specific set of instructions for integrating with OpenClaw, which has gained traction on social media in recent weeks.

Google opens Workspace up to OpenClaw and other AI agents

The company describes the launch as "one CLI for all of Google Workspace – built for humans and AI agents."

"Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and every Workspace API," Google added, promising "40+ agent skills included."

Because the tool also supports MCP integrations (an open standard established by Claude-maker Anthropic), it means that other apps like Claude Desktop can also access Workspace's data and information.

Although AI integrations were previously available via multiple APIs, the CLI definitely streamlines the process as we start to see a shift in how humans and AI agents interact with apps and data.

There's one big catch, though. Google says this is "not an officially supported Google product," so it should be used at the risk of the individual who chooses to do so. Still, willingness to open up agentic AI access to its own apps is a big move for Google, indicative of a willingness to cooperate with third-party systems rather than keeping users locked closely into its own ecosystem.

As for OpenClaw, it "will live in a foundation as an open source project" and will also get OpenAI support following OpenAI's acquisition of OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger.

