Claude Cowork brings Claude Code's agentic AI powers to all workers via the Claude Desktop app

It runs separately from your work on a VM, but the app and computer need to be awake

All paid plans can access the research preview tool today

Anthropic has announced its latest addition to Claude Cowork, bringing some of the autonomous agentic AI features of Claude Code to general users, so instead of chatting, they can use Claude for multi-step tasks.

Cowork now also integrates with third-party apps and at the system level, so it can do things like read, edit, create and organize files, create daily briefings based off previous Slack messages and emails, or conduct regular research like competitor analysis or industry news.

To get started with scheduled work, a user's prompt gets saved into Claude, with extra details including cadence providing further instructions for the autonomous elements.

Claude Cowork is an agentic AI coworker for everyone

Anthropic stresses Claude Cowork operates in a dedicated VM in order to isolate itself from a user's main operating system, and that it requires explicit permission before taking significant actions like deleting files. Users also have control over which MCP integrations Claude can access.

A separate guide also advertises Claude Cowork as a way to interact with Claude Code-inspired agentic AI from the more familiar user interface, rather than via the terminal.

Recurring tasks can be set up from the 'Schedule' tab in the left sidebar, or by typing '/schedule' into the task command bar. Task management, such as pausing, deleting or running schedules on demand, can only be done through the left sidebar.

It's worth noting that Claude Cowork requires the Claude Desktop app to be open on an active/awake computer. Failure to meet these requirements will see tasks skipped, and then re-run once the device wakes and the app opens.

The research preview feature is now available for all paid plans, including Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise.

