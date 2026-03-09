Anthropic's Claude Marketplace allows customers to buy third-party cloud services

Claude Marketplace is now in limited preview with six launch partners, including Snowflake

Launch puts all AI and cloud service billing within one place

More partners will be added via a waitlist that's open now

Anthropic has lifted the wraps off its new Claude Marketplace – an enterprise-focused ecommerce software for buying third-party software backed by Claude.

"Introducing the Claude Marketplace, a way for enterprises to simplify their procurement of AI tools," the company wrote in an X post, announcing Claude Marketplace is now in limited preview.

From launch, the Marketplace will include six partners: Snowflake, GitLab, Harvey AI, Rogo, Replit and Lovable Labs.

Claude Marketplace connects Claude to third-party cloud software

"It lets organizations use some of their existing Anthropic commitment to purchase solutions from our customers to simplify procurement and consolidate AI spend," Anthropic wrote.

By putting spend all together in one place, Anthropic hopes customers can get better visibility across their AI spending, but the company isn't expected to take a cut from purchases made through the marketplace.

As well as using existing Anthropic spend commitments for third-party tools, Claude customers can also redirect their unused commitments to avoid wasting AI budgets.

Besides the six launch partners, the company is also planning to add more to the catalog, which could put a spotlight on smaller startups who could use Claude Marketplace to access bigger enterprise-grade customers. Anthropic has shared a partner waitlist for prospective partners to join the Marketplace.

Anthropic could also be working to include other types of services through its ecommerce platform, such as datasets, agents or extra third-party integrations, making it the one-stop shop for all things.

Anthropic hasn't confirmed any details about the broader rollout, including general availability, so for now, Claude Marketplace remains in limited preview.

