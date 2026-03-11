<a id="elk-9ec38fd5-4a61-459a-b7ad-3e4e124ab78b"></a><h2 id="anthropic-is-investigating-the-issue-2">Anthropic is investigating the issue</h2><p id="d457c96c-d71b-414c-a067-c1868323da93" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Anthropic has issued another update just a few minutes ago, confirming that the disruption affecting Claude is still active and that it is "continuing to investigate this issue." You can see Claude's official status page <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://status.claude.com" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">here</a>, and a screenshot below.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="76d3425e-f8f7-4b0b-9956-52949e2c7ba3"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1745px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.28%;"><img id="yJwdw43YVeY7Minw4y3Nb8" name="Claude confirms an issue" alt="Claude confirms an issue" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/yJwdw43YVeY7Minw4y3Nb8.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1745" height="982" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Anthropic)</span></figcaption></figure><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>