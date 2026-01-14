<p id="17b2ce26-742a-435f-bfe1-f0be235c5de9">The spike is real on Down Detector &ndash; as of 12:16PM ET there are over 46,000 reported outages and a few of my colleagues who use Veirzon are seeing 'SOS' in place of network bars on there iPhones.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="875f32b0-3c76-4674-86f8-048ae44cd7cb"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1269px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="dVw3G3ebWNa6ZkHUikTTP4" name="Verizon Reported Outages" alt="Verizon Reported Outages" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/dVw3G3ebWNa6ZkHUikTTP4.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1269" height="714" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)</span></figcaption></figure><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>