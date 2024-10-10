Is Verizon down again? Live updates on the service outage

It’s only been 10 days since Verizon’s major network outage took out service across the United States, but it seems that the big-red-themed carrier is having yet another service disruption, potentially another major outage.

We’ve been tracking reported outages via Down Detector, which have also been fluctuating over the past 24 hours. However, for about the last hour, dating back to 1PM ET, there has been a steady increase, hitting over 1,500 reported outages. This means that Verizon customers are noticing no connectivity bars, trouble making or receiving calls, and even spotting SOS at the top of their phones.

Ahead, we’ll be reporting live on this outage and its potential impact of us, so stick with TechRadar for the latest on what might be Verizon’s second major outage in less than two weeks. We’ve also reached out to Verizon to ask for a comment and to see if this is an official outage.