Is Verizon down again? Live updates on the service outage
This could be the second outage in just 10 days
It’s only been 10 days since Verizon’s major network outage took out service across the United States, but it seems that the big-red-themed carrier is having yet another service disruption, potentially another major outage.
We’ve been tracking reported outages via Down Detector, which have also been fluctuating over the past 24 hours. However, for about the last hour, dating back to 1PM ET, there has been a steady increase, hitting over 1,500 reported outages. This means that Verizon customers are noticing no connectivity bars, trouble making or receiving calls, and even spotting SOS at the top of their phones.
Ahead, we’ll be reporting live on this outage and its potential impact of us, so stick with TechRadar for the latest on what might be Verizon’s second major outage in less than two weeks. We’ve also reached out to Verizon to ask for a comment and to see if this is an official outage.
Verizon's own outage tracker is showing issues in New York, NY
Verizon has its own network status tool, in which you can input an address and get a result on whether an outage is occurring. I inputted New York, NY – specifically the address for Madison Square Garden – and sure enough, it did result in a message saying, "Data, voice, text and wireless home internet service are limited in New York, NY."
Further, the message continues to note that it's a known issue and that Verizon is working on a solution. What's a little less clear is that it notes the disruption started on October 2, 2024, at 8:39 p.m. ET but should be resolved by 3:55 p.m. ET on October 10, 2024.
I'm not currently experiencing issues in the region, but there are reported outages, and some folks are talking to both Threads and X and noting service issues.
Unlike the last outage, reports of outages for the other two major carriers are not spiking. Both AT&T and T-Mobile are showing steady with only a couple hundred reported outages.
Verizon has yet to respond to or make a social post about this network disruption. While it does appear to be widespread across the United States, with Down Detector showing impacted customers on both the East and West Coasts, there are considerably fewer reported outages than on September 30, 2024, which had over 100,000 reports.
Regarding current reported outages on Down Detector, as 1:56PM ET the site is showing 1,277. That's less than the peak of 1,500 reported outages at 1PM, and less than Verizon's September 30, 2024 outage.
Impacted customers are leaving comments on Down Detector and taking to social as well, though this does not seem as far-reaching of an outage as the previous one.
As of 2:01PM ET, Down Detector's outage map for Verizon is showing the most reports within New York, Washington DC, Dallas, Kansas, and Los Angeles. I'm based out of New Jersey, right across the river from New York, and still see a full four bars and 5G on Verizon as of now.