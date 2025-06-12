Can't access Spotify or a part of Google? Everything we know about this outage impacting major services

Refresh

Now, Cloudflare says it's back to fully operational in an update that was posted just before the top of the hour at 4:57PM ET. It reads in full: "All Cloudflare services have been restored and are now fully operational. We are moving the incident to Monitoring while we watch platform metrics to confirm sustained stability." It's an excellent update for those who have felt the impact of this outage, and hopefully, any issues you've experienced have been resolved. While many services were impacted today, alongside this Cloudflare outage, Down Detector is looking a lot better with declines. Google Workspace's status page indicates that the incident is resolved, while Google Cloud's status page still displays an active incident worldwide. Furthermore, although Spotify didn't confirm an issue, the brand's care account is responding to a few users, recommending a restart of the app if they're unable to use the service.

Cloudflare say it's services are 'recovering quickly' around the globe In line with impacted services reported outages dropping on Down Detector, Cloudflare says its services are 'recovering quickly' across the globe in an update on its status page as of 4:32PM ET. It's expecting a 'steady drop' in services impacted and 'further recovery' in the next few minutes. That's good news and likely means that Google, Spotify, and other services will be back online for you soon, if not already. "Cloudflare services are recovering quickly around the globe. WARP and Turnstile are operational, though a small residual impact remains and we’re working to eliminate it. The core KV service is restored, bringing dependent products back online. We expect further recovery over the next few minutes and a steady drop in impact."

Impacted services are starting to recover (Image credit: Future) Google, Google Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, and Discord, among other services that saw an increase in reported issues on Down Detector, are all starting to show a decline, and that's a good thing. It's been roughly two and a half hours since we started seeing a spike in the 2PM hour for services like Google and Spotify, with the latter seeing over 44,000 reported issues. While Spotify has yet to provide any comment, Google Workspace and Google Cloud have been updating status dashboards. The former states that things are back to normal, while the latter continues to show some impacted services. Down Detector is looking a lot better now, though reported outages do remain for all these platforms. Cloudflare is still working to bring all of its impacted services back online, with the last update on its dashboard at 3:57 PM ET. That concluded with, "We are aware of the deep impact this outage has caused and are working with all hands on deck to restore all services as quickly as possible."

Google Cloud is still having issues While Google says the issues affecting Workspace have been resolved, but the Google Cloud dashboard continues to display issues. There are still "Multiple GCP products are experiencing Service issues," in fact, it's over 39 products including API Gateway, Agent Assist, and AlloyDB for PostgreSQ across the globe. This is the latest update from Google Cloud as of 3:56PM ET, you can see the status page here.

Cloudflare is having some critical issues (Image credit: Shutterstock/Sharaf Maksumov) Cloudflare has posted a new update as of 3:57 PM ET on its own status page, detailing a bit more about what is going on and the potential impact here. You can see the statement in full below, but Cloudflare’s critical Workers KV service went offline due to a separate outage hitting a key third-party service. A Worker KV is essentially a flow or automation that moves requests throughout Cloudflare's vast network, mainly starting or ending in storage libraries. Furthermore, Cloudflare acknowledges that it's aware of the significant impact this is causing and is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible with all hands on deck. Cloudflare’s critical Workers KV service went offline due to an outage of a 3rd party service that is a key dependency. As a result, certain Cloudflare products that rely on KV service to store and disseminate information are unavailable including: Access WARP Browser Isolation Browser Rendering Durable Objects (SQLite backed Durable Objects only) Workers KV Realtime Workers AI Stream Parts of the Cloudflare dashboard Turnstile AI Gateway AutoRAG Cloudflare engineers are working to restore services immediately. We are aware of the deep impact this outage has caused and are working with all hands on deck to restore all services as quickly as possible.

Google gives the all clear on Workspace issues (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The Google Workspace status page now effectively says we're all clear. In a post that went live 3:53PM ET, Google says all the issues are resolved. "The problem with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Tasks, and Google Voice has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support." Reports on Down Detector have slowed for both and have been on the decline, so it appears that most services are coming back or already back. Again, this does line up with Cloudflare's reported issues, and those are starting to recover.

Snapchat and Discord are both seeing reported issues spikes (Image credit: Future) Alongside issues impacting Google, Google Cloud, and Spotify, reported issues with Snapchat and Discord are both elevated on Down Detector. Reported issues with Discord are currently sitting at 6,683 as of 3:35PM ET, but did spike to over 10,000 at 2:20PM ET – the same hour where Google and Spotify saw major increases. Snapchat is currently on the rise, with over 6,693 reported issues with the platform. For what it's worth, I can open the app on my iPhone, but I'm unable to load stories or the main page.

Google's making progress, says everything but Meet is fixed (Image credit: Google) Google is making some progress, at least according to the latest update on its Workspace status page, posted at 3:30 PM ET. It reads: "All product impacts except Google Meet have recovered. Google engineers continue to work on full mitigation." This is good news for folks in the Google ecosystem, as it appears everything but Google Meet is back up. And even reports for Google's calling platform are starting to drop on Down Detector, now sitting at 1,854 reports as of 3:31 PM ET.

At the same time that these issues with Google and Spotify began emerging, Cloudflare is dealing with its own problems, according to the company's status page. The latest update, as of 3:12 PM ET, from Cloudfalre notes that its services are starting to recover, but issues are still present. "We are starting to see services recover. We still expect to see intermittent errors across the impacted services as systems handle retried and caches are filled." Considering that Discord and Snapchat are also experiencing a spike in reports, these issues may well be related to the problems affecting Cloudflare. (Image credit: Future)

Spotify has still not issued a statement, although reported issues on Down Detector continue to grow, now standing at over 45,000 reports as of 3:22 PM ET. We have also reached out to the streaming giant to request a comment. It does seem that a majority of these issues started shortly after the 2 PM ET hour and are now stretching to over an hour of disruptions.

Google is investigating the issue Google's status page currently lists an active 'Service Disruption' as of 3:01PM ET that is impacting a number of services – it's a good note, though, as teams at the company are investigating. "We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Tasks, and Google Voice. We will provide more information shortly. Multiple Workspace products beginning on Thursday, at 2025-06-12 10:58 PDT may be experiencing service issues. Our engineers are currently investigating the issue. We apologize to all who are affected by the disruption." It's impacting several services from the entire G-Suite, including Gmail. Still, Google doesn't clarify if a specific user set is experiencing the issue. As of now, I can access my personal and work Google accounts without problem. However, individuals in the comments on Down Detector are reporting issues with Messages, Google Cloud, and Google Voice.