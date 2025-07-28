Cheaper than Prime Day: LG's all-new C5 OLED TV drops to a stunning new low price

You don't typically see that many really good deals in the latter half of July, as it's between Prime Day, which just wrapped up, and the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Which is why I was surprised to see Amazon drop LG's all-new C5 OLED TV to a stunning new low price.



The retailer is offering the LG 55-inch C5 OLED TV for $1,396.99 (Originally $1,799.99), a $400 discount, which is lower than the recent Prime Day deal. It's also an incredible price on a brand-new OLED display from LG.



The LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year and is on track to top our best-rated TV list, surpassing its predecessor, the LG C4. The five-star rated TV delivers an exceptional picture experience with vibrant colors and robust contrast, thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. You're also getting impressive sound with a built-in 2.2-channel Dolby Atmos system and LG's webOS 25 smart platform, which includes new AI features.



Keep in mind today's discount on the LG C5 OLED is a limited-time offer, and it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this specific model. If you're looking for more bargains, you can see today's best TV deals further down the page, including 4K and QLED displays.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year, and Amazon just dropped the 55-inch model to $1,396.99 - a new record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

More of today's best TV deals

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $469.99 now $379.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. Today's deal brings the price of the 50-inch model down to $379.99 - just $30 more than the record-low price.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,186.95 at Amazon The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and is a best-seller here at TechRadar thanks to its premium features and reasonable price tag. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.95 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon LG's C4 OLED TV is the predecessor to the LG C5, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,396.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,336.91 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S85D OLED TV: was $1,897.99 now $1,347.95 at Amazon Amazon has a $450 discount on the 55-inch Samsung S85D. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included.

