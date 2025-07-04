Forget Prime Day - I can’t believe the amazing LG C4 OLED TV has already had a huge price cut

If you're looking for a new TV, I've got the deal for you. You can get the 48-inch LG C4 OLED TV for £699 (was £1,499) at Smiths TV.

Prime Day isn't for another few days, running from July 8-11, but this is a perfect time to pick up one of the best TVs on the market. The LG C4 is a jack-of-all-trades set that delivers brilliant picture quality, superb gaming features and performance, and an intuitive smart TV platform.

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the LG C4 48-inch (it's hit £649 before), but it's still an outstanding deal for this awesome TV.

Early Prime Day deal: LG C4 48-inch

LG C4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,499 now £699 at smithstv.co.uk The LG C4 is a phenomenal TV that covers all the bases, delivering fantastic performance for movies, gaming and more. Its picture delivers bold colours, rich contrast, lifelike textures, and solid brightness for a mid-range OLED TV. It's also packed with gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. This may not be a record-low price for the 48-inch model, but at £699 it's still a superb deal that shouldn't be overlooked.

The LG C4 sits at the top of nearly all of our best-of lists, including the best OLED TVs. That's because it delivers across nearly all fronts, especially with its contrast-rich, vibrant picture quality and gaming prowess. And, it a competitive mid-range OLED TV market, it's always one of the best priced TVs you can get.

As you'd expect from an OLED TV of this calibre, it's simply stunning, delivering deep black levels, staggering colors, realistic details and rich contrast that's frankly mind-blowing.

It's also among the best gaming TVs, with a full list of features. This includes 4K, 144Hz, ALLM, VRR including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, HGiG and Dolby Vision: as well as four HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, its Game Optimiser mode enables you to get the very best gaming performance with no hassle.

