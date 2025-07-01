The LG B4 is our favorite budget OLED TV and it's just hit a record-low price – and it's not even Prime Day yet

We may still be a week away from Amazon Prime Day, running July 8-11, but some excellent deals have already gone live: and some of the best aren't even at Amazon!

You can pick up the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV for $549.99 (was $699.99) at Best Buy as part of Best Buy's 4th July sale 2025. That's a record-low price, beating the previous record-low by $50.

If you're in the UK, you can get the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV for £559 (was £699) at PRC Direct. That's £40 lower than the previous lowest price we've seen before.

Today's best LG B4 48-inch OLED TV deals

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV : was $699.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 delivers solid contrast, bold colors and deep black levels that's associated with OLED, but without the hefty price tag. It also offers an extensive list of gaming features incluidng 4K, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports. This deal takes the 48-inch model down to a record-low price of $549.99.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV : was £699 now £559 at PRC Direct The LG B4 may be LG's most entry-level OLED TV, but it still delivers excellent contrast, rich black levels, and vivid colors that OLED fans will be pleased with. It's also great for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming. This deal takes the 48-inch model to £559 – a new record-low!

In our LG B4 review, we were impressed by the B4's punchy picture. Despite a drop in brightness compared to more premium OLED TVs, its picture "looked crisp and had rich color and great detail" even in bright conditions. It also demonstrated "exceptional shadow detail" as well as accurate motion handling. Despite its entry-level place, it still delivers brilliant picture quality for cheaper than the best OLED TVs.

The B4 is up there with the best gaming TVs as well, delivering responsive performance and a long list of features. This includes 4K, 120Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming and a first in LG's B-series, four HDMI 2.1 ports for those with multiple consoles and one of the best soundbars.

LG's webOS is easily one of the best smart TV platforms, thanks to its easy to navigate interface, useful picture settings and menus and large array of apps, making your TV viewing experience even easier.