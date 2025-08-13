Two new RGB-MiniLED TVs: 116 and 100 inches

A 136-inch microLED will arrive later this year

The RGB-MiniLED models are $29,999 and $19,999

What's 116 inches big and "better than any other TV", according to us? Hisense's flagship 116-inch RGB-MiniLED TV, the 116UX. We tested it earlier this year and were extremely impressed, and now it's available to buy in the US. There's also a new and marginally smaller model, the 100-inch 100UX.

When we tested the 116UX our expert found that it delivered "BT.2020 color more accurately than any other TV I'm aware of, and its high brightness and swath of interesting technologies mean it will excel when watching most things." And it's yours for just $29,999, or $19,999 if you plump for the 100UX.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Why RGB-MiniLED could be the next big thing in bright TVs

Hisense says that its "RGB-MiniLED TVs are a preview of where the industry is headed." Instead of the white backlights and quantum dots of other TVs, RGB-MiniLED uses individually controlled red, green and blue LEDs. That in theory means up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness once the TV's warmed up, and it achieves 95% of the BT.2020 color space.

In these TVs the panels are teamed with Hisense's Hi-View AI Engine X for dynamic image optimization, and there's a CineStage X 6.2.2 sound system with Dolby Atmos.

These are big TVs with big price tags, but something even bigger is on the horizon: the microLED Hisense 136MX, which as the name indicates is a massive 136 inches diagonally.

Hisense describes it as "an ultra-luxury MicroLED display featuring self-emissive pixels for perfect black levels, infinite contrast, and exceptional brightness." It'll be the largest consumer-targeted microLED display to date, and while we don't know what it'll cost here's a prediction: it'll be a lot.

The new Hisense 116UX and 100UX are available now from Hisense and from authorized resellers and select national retailers.

