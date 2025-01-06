Hisense’s 2025 TVs go real big, including a 116-inch mini-LED TV – the largest one yet

Hisense announced a 136-inch micro-LED TV at CES 2025

A 116-inch mini-LED TV was also announced

A new L9Q UST projector is super-bright up to 150 inches

Hisense has announced its new XXL-size premium TVs at CES 2025, and the offerings include two surprising technology statements for a company commonly associated with budget TVs. On top of those, a new super-bright ultra short throw projector was also announced.

Hisense will deliver a consumer-ready micro-LED TV in 2025 with a 136-inch screen size. Its mini-LED TV lineup will also expand with a 116-inch model – the largest yet from any TV maker, at the time of writing – that uses RGB backlight tech for enhanced color gamut coverage.

All new TVs will feature Hisense’s Hi view AI Engine X processor. According to the company, this new processor is faster than the one used in its 2024 TV lineup, which included the Hisense U8N – one of the best TVs of 2024 – and has specific AI functions to optimize picture, sound, and energy consumption.

Google TV will be used as the smart TV platform throughout the lineup in the US, and the TVs will feature an ATSC 3.0 tuner to receive NextGen digital TV broadcasts. In the UK, Hisense's own VIDAA will serve as the smart TV platform.

Hisense 136MX micro-LED TV

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense 136MX micro-LED TV will be available in a fixed 136-inch size. Hisense claims its massive screen is capable of 99% BT.2020 color space coverage and up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness. Along with its Hi view AI Engine X processor, the 136MX features an ultra-low reflectivity screen.

The 136MX will support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ HDR formats and come with a Filmmaker Mode. For audio, the 136X will support both Dolby Atmos and DTS: Virtual X formats. For gaming, the 136MX will comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports which support 4K, 120Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included) and ALLM.

Hisense 116 UX mini-LED

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense’s largest-ever mini-LED TV uses a new RGB mini-LED backlight design with tens of thousands of RGB optical lenses. According to Hisense, its ability to dim individual colors allows for 97% BT.2020 color space coverage and up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness. The TV has a 40mm ultra-slim profile and a 6.2.2-channel built-in speakers with Hisense’s CineStage X surround sound.

The 116UX will support all major HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, as well as IMAX Enhanced. It will also support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio formats.

Hisense L9Q Laser TV

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense is also adding a new projector to its Laser TV lineup in 2025. Hisense models rank among the best ultra short throw projectors, and this new model looks to be the company’s brightest one yet. Hisense says the L9Q’s TriChroma triple laser light engine delivers 5,000 lumens light output and 110% BT.2020 color space coverage. With a built-in 6.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system powered by 116W, it also has the most advanced audio of any Hisense projector.

Its 0.18 throw ratio allows for close-up placement to a wall or screen to project images up to 150 inches, and an auto screen alignment feature eases setup. Like other recent Hisense projectors, the L9Q will run the Google TV smart OS for streaming. You can read more about the Hisense L9Q here.

