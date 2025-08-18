Nvidia's DLSS 4 will feature in Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem with path tracing

DLSS 4 will also be present in multiple upcoming games like Phantom Blade 0 and Borderlands 4

More of Resident Evil Requiem will be showcased at Gamescom 2025

It's been a long time coming, but Capcom and Nvidia have finally collaborated on one of the Japanese developer's biggest franchises ever, in a move that's bound to be beneficial to in-game performance – and it's shaping up to be a game-changer.

For the first time, Nvidia's DLSS 4 technology will be officially available in Capcom's survival horror franchise, starting with Resident Evil Requiem with path tracing included when it launches on February 26, 2026. DLSS 4 will also be notably featured in Borderlands 4, Phantom Blade Zero, Pragmata, and Hell Is Us.

This is a huge leap for Capcom, since gamers have relied on community mods on PC for Nvidia's DLSS; AMD's FSR has been used through the franchise's recent titles, like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 remake. While FSR isn't bad, it pales in comparison to Team Green's DLSS, and players have been limited to FSR 2 instead of FSR 3 in Village and RE4.

With advanced upscaling via DLSS 4, players will be able to enjoy a new chapter in Capcom's beloved survival horror franchise. Not just DLSS 4 with standard ray tracing, but path tracing, which takes lighting in-game to a new level entirely.

It's what we've seen in Cyberpunk 2077, providing bright and immersive visuals, but it's important to note that Requiem's path tracing model will also likely be demanding on hardware, which is why DLSS 4's Frame Generation will come in handy.

Gamescom 2025 is already here, and fortunately, Resident Evil Requiem will be center stage with Capcom ready to showcase what's in store for fans.

Analysis: hopefully game performance isn't an issue

(Image credit: Nvidia)

I'm incredibly pumped for Resident Evil Requiem, especially considering rumors that suggest Leon S. Kennedy will be a second playable character.

The only fear that I have at this stage is regarding the game's performance on PC, because if Monster Hunter Wilds or Dragon's Dogma 2 are anything to go by PC players might be in for a rough time.

It seems Requiem will be Capcom's most ambitious title in the Resident Evil franchise, with the latest chatter pointing towards a potential semi-open world experience, unlike any previous entry. We heard similar discussions before Monster Hunter Wilds' launch, and it turned out to be legitimate.

Perhaps the presence of DLSS 4 gives me a little more confidence that Capcom has taken greater care to ensure PC performance isn't an issue; Gamescom attendees will have an opportunity to test Requiem – I just hope my newfound faith on the game's performance isn't in vain.