Phantom Blade Zero release date, gameplay, and latest news

Phantom Blade Zero was revealed earlier this year, quickly becoming one of the hottest games to watch, after it showed off some seriously impressive kung-fu action. In fact, it kind of stole the show that it was featured in, so it's no surprise that gamers are eager to hear more.

From what's been shown off so far, Phantom Blade Zero is absolutely an upcoming game that's worth keeping an eye on. It features a bleak, dark aesthetic, paired with hyper-fast hack-and-slash action. It's reminiscent of games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Sekiro, and Nioh. It does offer a slightly different take on this genre, however, with a much closer camera and a more cinematic art style.

Here's what we know about Phantom Blade Zero so far, including a look at the gameplay, latest trailers, and story/setting. As the year rolls on, it's likely that we'll hear more about Phantom Blade Zero. Once more info is revealed, you'll find it here.

Phantom Blade Zero - cut to the chase

What is it? A hack and slash RPG with a unique art-style

A hack and slash RPG with a unique art-style When can I play it? TBA

TBA What can I play it on? PS5, PC

PS5, PC Who makes it? S-Game

(Image credit: S-Game)

There is currently no confirmed, or rumored, Phantom Blade Zero release date. It was only announced a few months ago, at the PlayStation Showcase event in summer 2023, but we do know that it will have a demo in 2024 at some point. This makes a late 2024 release at the earliest look possible, depending on when the demo arrives.

In terms of platforms, Phantom Blade Zero will arrive on PS5 as a console exclusive, as well as on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Phantom Blade Zero trailer

There's only been one trailer for Phantom Blade Zero released so far. It debuted during PlayStation Showcase 2023, and for many fans, it really stole the show. You can check out the trailer below, which shows off some of the awesome-looking action on offer.

We'll be updating this article with new Phantom Blade Zero trailers when they're released. In the meantime, the best place to check for more on the game is the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

Phantom Blade Zero gameplay

(Image credit: S-Game)

So far, we've only seen brief slices of in-game action for Phantom Blade Zero. It's found in the initial announcement trailer but does not feature a HUD, and is far from being the final version that players will get their hands on at launch. Still, what we've seen is promising at present, with Phantom Blade Zero offering a faster, more visceral version of the combat found in games like Ghost of Tsushima and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

It looks as though the bulk of the gameplay in Phantom Blade Zero will consist of fast-paced melee battles, as well as boss fights with more varied enemies. In the trailer released so far, some of the bosses appear to have long-ranged weapons, trick weapons, and even the ability to destroy environments. It's clear that Phantom Blade Zero is aiming for a more cinematic style than that of the games it's already being compared to. Because of this, expect semi-open world exploration, in-game cinematics that transition into fights, as well as an eccentric cast of characters.

Phantom Blade Zero story and setting

(Image credit: S-Game)

In Phantom Blade Zero, you play as Soul, an elite assassin serving an elusive but powerful organization known simply as “The Order”. After being gravely injured, he is brought back to health by a mysterious healer. In effect, this is a curse that only lasts for 66 days, meaning he has a limited time to seek revenge on his enemies.

In terms of the setting, we know that it will offer up a semi-open-world for players to explore. The Universe the game is set in is called Phantom World, which is also the setting for other games from the developer. At present, the finer details of Phantom Blade Zero's story have yet to be revealed. Once we hear more about Zero and his quest for vengeance, we'll update this section.

Phantom Blade Zero latest news

Phantom Blade Zero to get a demo in 2024

As per Gematsu, Phantom Blade Zero will receive a 30-minute demo at some point in 2024. This was announced during the ChinaJoy 2023 stage presentation on July 30, 2023.

That's all we know about Phantom Blade Zero so far.