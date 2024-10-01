Ghost of Yōtei: everything we know so far

Ghost of Yōtei has been revealed, in place of what many had expected to be 'Ghost of Tsushima 2'. It's set more than 300 years after the first Ghost game, and as such, isn't quite a direct sequel. How it connects, however, remains unclear, though it's clear that players can expect the same action/stealth gameplay and gorgeous visuals that wowed all the way back in 2020. This time around though, we're looking at a true next-gen experience, built from the ground up for PS5.

While it's still early days in terms of Ghost of Yōtei details, we do know that it's set to arrive next year, so hopefully we'll hear more sooner rather than later. The main question we need to be answered currently is whether Ghost of Yōtei will tie into its predecessor at all, and how gameplay has evolved with the introduction of firearms. Developer Sucker Punch has already given us a glimpse at gameplay, and some details on the game's new setting. It's yet to be confirmed, but we expect to see Ghost of Yōtei make the most of the PS5 Pro as well, making Ghost of Yōtei one of the most highly anticipated upcoming games for 2025.

Here's everything we know so far about Ghost of Yōtei so far, including a look at gameplay, as well as all of the latest news and rumors. As new info drops, and once we hear the full Ghost of Yōtei release date, this page will be updated.

Ghost of Yōtei: cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry in the Ghost of Tsushima series

The next entry in the Ghost of Tsushima series When does it come out? 2025

2025 What can I play it on? PS5 (exclusively)

PS5 (exclusively) Who's making it? Sucker Punch (Ghost of Tsushima, Infamous)

Ghost of Yōtei release year and platforms

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Ghost of Yōtei will launch in 2025 exclusively for PS5. The game won't be coming to older consoles, given that it has been developed from the ground up to run on the PlayStation 5. In terms of a PC release, nothing has been announced, but if we look at recent Sony releases, it'll likely follow the PS5 release at some point.

Ghost of Yōtei trailers

So far, we've only received one trailer for Ghost of Yōtei. It was revealed during the Sony State of Play event on September 24, 2024. We see the new protagonist: Atsu, as they travel across gorgeous vistas, and take down enemies while wearing a Ghost mask. It's a mix of cinematics and gameplay and can be viewed above.

Ghost of YÅtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

We'll likely hear more about Ghost of Yōtei before the year ends. To keep up to date with every trailer release for the game, be sure to check out the official PlayStation channel.

Ghost of Yōtei gameplay

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

We've only seen glimpses of Ghost of Yōtei gameplay in the first trailer that was revealed. We see Atsu walking through some beautiful locales, but not much more than that. Thankfully, there are some more details on the PS Blog. Atsu will wear a Ghost mask throughout the game, suggesting that she is somehow following the steps of Jin Sakai. This means stealth gameplay, likely with tools, distraction devices, and new abilities. One key difference between Ghost of Yōtei and Ghost of Tsushima is the inclusion of firearms, which will be a core arm of Atsu's arsenal.

Ghost of Yōtei setting

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Sucker Punch is keeping the story of Ghost of Yōtei under wraps for now but we do know that it's set in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Players will explore the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in the present day. The story will be based loosely on history, but is being described as an 'original story.' We'll have to wait and see what's in store for new protagonist Atsu, for now, expect sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and lush forests.

Ghost of Yōtei: FAQs

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Can you pre-order Ghost of Yōtei?

Pre-orders for Ghost of Yōtei are not currently live. This will likely change once the full release date is revealed. We're betting this happens next year, so stay tuned for updates.

Who is the Ghost of Yōtei protagonist?

Atsu is the protagonist of Ghost of Yōtei. She is a brand new character in the series, and at present, we know almost nothing about her. She's definitely connected to Jin Sakai in some way, given that she wears a similar Ghost mask, and looks to be following the same style of stealth/action from the first game.

Is Ghost of Yōtei PS5 Pro enhanced?

Ghost of Yōtei has not been confirmed as one of the PS5 Pro enhanced games. This is likely set to change, as we'd certainly expect a first-party PlayStation exclusive to make use of the PS5 Pro in some way. For now, it's not confirmed, but we're betting this changes at some point before launch, so could be a good reason to put in a PS5 Pro pre-order while you can.

Ghost of Yōtei news

