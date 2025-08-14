If I were going to buy any PS5 hardware right now, it'd be these glorious 30th Anniversary Collection items - which are somehow still available

How is this stock still here?

The 30th Anniversary DualSense controller and PS5 Slim on a violet background with white don&#039;t miss text
One day I'll be able to stop writing about the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection being available to buy - but today is not that day.

Somehow, the latest restock of the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection hardware is still available, and I am once again encouraging you to buy it because the items are excellent, very aesthetically pleasing, and, well, just downright cool. The Limited Edition PS5 Slim (Digital Edition), DualSense controller, and PlayStation Portal remote player all look fantastic with the 30th Anniversary aesthetic, and would make fine additions to any collection, so I can't recommend them more.

As a reminder, Sony announced that three items from the line would be getting a restock in late July at PlayStation Direct, with PlayStation Plus members having two full days of early access to the stock before the general public could place orders. In the US, stock was very popular, but in the UK (and EU) stock of all three has remained steady and available.

It does look like stock is far more readily available in the UK at the moment, but I've got all the links below for US folks, too, who are looking to try their luck, along with a whole host of other retailer links to check on both sides of the Atlantic.

PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition restock - UK

PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition: £433.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

Stock of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition is somehow still available at PlayStation Direct in the UK - this was one of the first in the line-up to sell out originally, so don't hesitate this time around!

Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo

PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: £69.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

I've got one of these DualSense controllers and absolutely love it. It's a wonderful edition of the pad, and is perhaps the most attractive given its usability and lowest (relatively) price point.

Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Currys | Very | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is the one item of this trio that I've been most tempted by and might well submit to temptation this time around. It's a PS Direct exclusive, though, so it can only be bought from the official storefront.

PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition stock checks - US

As far as I can tell, once US stock went after this most recent restock, it hasn't appeared again, sadly. However, if you want to try your luck, then you'll find all the best links below.

$499.99 at PlayStation Direct US

If you're going to try your luck in the US for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition console, then you're best off starting at PS Direct before heading to the retailers below.

Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition
PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: $79.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The same goes for the DualSense: start with PS Direct, but then head on to the retailers below who have seen stock of it previously.

Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct US

If the Portal came back into stock in America, then it is only going to be back at PlayStation Direct, so use this link to try your luck for the remote player.

For a bird's eye look at the prices on all the regular versions of the above products, check out price finding tech below.

