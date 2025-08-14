One day I'll be able to stop writing about the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection being available to buy - but today is not that day.
Somehow, the latest restock of the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection hardware is still available, and I am once again encouraging you to buy it because the items are excellent, very aesthetically pleasing, and, well, just downright cool. The Limited Edition PS5 Slim (Digital Edition), DualSense controller, and PlayStation Portal remote player all look fantastic with the 30th Anniversary aesthetic, and would make fine additions to any collection, so I can't recommend them more.
As a reminder, Sony announced that three items from the line would be getting a restock in late July at PlayStation Direct, with PlayStation Plus members having two full days of early access to the stock before the general public could place orders. In the US, stock was very popular, but in the UK (and EU) stock of all three has remained steady and available.
It does look like stock is far more readily available in the UK at the moment, but I've got all the links below for US folks, too, who are looking to try their luck, along with a whole host of other retailer links to check on both sides of the Atlantic.
PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition restock - UK
Stock of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition is somehow still available at PlayStation Direct in the UK - this was one of the first in the line-up to sell out originally, so don't hesitate this time around!
Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
I've got one of these DualSense controllers and absolutely love it. It's a wonderful edition of the pad, and is perhaps the most attractive given its usability and lowest (relatively) price point.
Check for stock at: Amazon | Argos | Currys | Very | EE Store | The Game Collection | ShopTo
The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is the one item of this trio that I've been most tempted by and might well submit to temptation this time around. It's a PS Direct exclusive, though, so it can only be bought from the official storefront.
PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition stock checks - US
As far as I can tell, once US stock went after this most recent restock, it hasn't appeared again, sadly. However, if you want to try your luck, then you'll find all the best links below.
The same goes for the DualSense: start with PS Direct, but then head on to the retailers below who have seen stock of it previously.
Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
If the Portal came back into stock in America, then it is only going to be back at PlayStation Direct, so use this link to try your luck for the remote player.
For a bird's eye look at the prices on all the regular versions of the above products, check out price finding tech below.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
