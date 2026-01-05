In an interview with GamesBeat, Patrick Söderlund, CEO of Embark Studios, revealed that 'aggression-based matchmaking' has been recently added to Arc Raiders

The system uses how prone you are to PvP or PvE interactions to place you with like-minded players

This means that if you are a more aggressive player, likely to attack others, you'll be placed into more PvP focused lobbies

Arc Raiders matchmaking has been a bit of a mystery since launch, with many wondering whether a player's tendency towards PvP action would pair them with like-minded players when matchmaking. This is indeed the case, as revealed by Patrick Söderlund, CEO of Embark Studios during a gameplay presentation and interview with GamesBeat.

During the playthrough, GamesBeat's Dean Takahashi touches upon the matchmaking systems in Arc Raiders, referring to aggression-based matchmaking. Söderlund responds by confirming "that's exactly what it is".

He goes on to say that your proclivity towards either PvE and PvP is factored in when deciding what kinds of players you're placed into a raid with.

"We also matchmake now on how prone you are to PvP or PvE." Later on in the discussion, it's revealed that this isn't an exact science, however, as there are many factors at play when matchmaking players in lobbies. Still, this is the first confirmation we have that your actions within the raids of Arc Raiders alter your future placements. If you're someone that engages in every fight you come across, you'll be coming across others that are more likely to do the same.

This particular point is made at around the 10 minute mark in the video, though later on another question is posed related to how squads are matched using this system. Apparently, this is a little more complicated, when pertaining to the hypothetical scenario where a squad contains some PvP-focused players, and some complete pacifists.

"I actually have thought about the same thing, I actually don't know." Söderlund responds.

Even if Arc Raiders' matchmaking isn't quite as simple as PvP or PvE inclination, it's great to hear that if you largely spend your time working with others, completing tasks and minding your own business, you're less likely to encounter players that will shoot on sight.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arc Raiders is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The winter update is currently live, running up until January 13, 2026. We don't know what's next, but do know that the Arc Raiders devs plan on keeping the game updated in the long term.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.