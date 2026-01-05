Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra portable power station handles up to 1,800w of surge power

Maintains 2,000W output for 15 minutes beyond conventional station capabilities

1,536Wh battery with UPS response under 20ms ensures uninterrupted performance

The Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra is a kWh-capacity portable power station designed for extreme outdoor, professional, and emergency use.

This device features a 1,536Wh battery with sub-20-millisecond UPS response, designed to handle devices requiring up to 1,800W of surge power.

Unlike conventional portable power stations, it maintains a 2,000W output for 15 minutes, enough for outdoor use and home backup scenarios.

Handling high-demand devices with extended peak output

Powered by EV-grade LiFePO4 battery cells, the Explorer 1500 Ultra claims it preserves 70% battery health after 4,000 charge cycles.

With this standard, the device can achieve up to ten years of operational reliability under normal conditions.

Jackery equips the Explorer 1500 Ultra with ChargeShield 2.0 fast-charging technology, capable of fully recharging the unit in about 1.5 hours.

It also supports solar input up to 800W, allowing a full recharge in roughly 2.5 hours under optimal sunlight conditions.

The station provides multiple outputs, including two AC outlets, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a 12V car outlet, allowing simultaneous operation of various devices.

Its peak 3,600W output can last up to 10 times longer than conventional designs and claims to provide more stable energy delivery for high-demand equipment.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra integrates a patented titanium-alloy multi-layer chassis, dual-layer PMMA, and a polycarbonate composite display.

It also features dual-sided silicone impact buffers, offering protection from dust, water, and one-meter drops.

An IP65-rated housing safeguards against sand, dust, and water splashes. Immersing it in water will damage the device.

It supports Level-9 seismic resistance, meets vibration standards, and has passed one-meter drop testing without functional damage.

Additional features include beveled multi-faceted corners, a sculpted motorsport-inspired form, laser-etched surface textures, and a detachable metal outer shell.

Built for overlanding, remote outdoor filming, and emergency response scenarios, the Explorer 1500 Ultra can power systems such as Starlink for up to 50 hours.

It weighs 38.6lb (17.5kg), which Jackery claims makes it the lightest IP65-rated kWh-class station available.

The power station also includes a support arm and silicone protective flaps to improve dust and water protection during active use.

“The Explorer 1500 Ultra represents a different level of intention in how we design and build power solutions,” said Steven Wang, VP of Jackery’s Americas Business Department.

“This product was engineered for people who never compromise, on performance, materials, or reliability…the 1500 Ultra reflects precision engineering and premium workmanship, while still delivering the rugged capability professionals and homeowners depend on.”

