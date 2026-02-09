Best Buy is running a President’s Day sale on EcoFlow portable power stations, which can keep essential devices running during outages, or provide electricity for RVs and off-grid setups. And our number one performer is in the sale, with the EcoFlow Delta Pro 3 now $2000 (was $3400) at Best Buy.

This portable power station is built as a serious home backup power station rather than a simple portable battery. It has a base capacity of 4,096 watt-hours, which is enough to run core appliances like a refrigerator, lights, networking gear, and small electronics for many hours.

The system is expandable up to 48 kilowatt-hours with additional batteries too, which can provide multiple days of backup power depending on usage.

Today's top EcoFlow portable power station deals

Save $1,399.01 EcoFlow Delta Pro 3: was $3,399 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy EcoFlow’s Delta Pro 3 is a high-capacity portable power station designed for serious home backup. It offers 4,096Wh of base capacity, 4,000W output, and support for both 120V and 240V appliances. The system expands up to 48kWh, charges quickly from multiple sources, and delivers near-instant switchover during outages.

The unit delivers 4,000 watts of continuous output with an 8,000-watt surge, and it supports both 120-volt and 240-volt appliances from a single unit.

That allows it to run larger household loads such as central air conditioners, well pumps, or electric dryers, tasks that most portable power stations cannot handle.

Multiple units can also be connected in parallel to reach up to 12,000 watts for even higher-demand setups.

The Delta Pro 3 is designed for fast, seamless backup. It features a 10-millisecond automatic switchover, which helps protect sensitive electronics like computers, servers, or home entertainment systems during outages.

It also supports several charging options, including standard AC outlets, solar panels, vehicle charging, and EcoFlow’s smart generator.

Under ideal conditions, it can charge from empty to 80% in about 50 minutes.

Despite its large capacity, it remains portable with built-in wheels and a handle. The LFP battery chemistry is rated for around 4,000 cycles and roughly a 10-year lifespan.

You get a five year warranty for parts and labor.

In our five-star review, we called it "an outstanding, high-capacity power station with incredible output, rapid charging, and smart home integration" and said it was the "ultimate power solution for homes, RVs, and professionals needing a versatile power station."

For more choices, check out the best portable power stations we've tested and reviewed.

More EcoFlow portable power station deals

Also consider

Save 53% ($1,600) EcoFlow Delta Pro: was $2,999 now $1,399 at Best Buy Delta Pro is a high-capacity portable home battery with 3,600Wh of storage and 3,600W output, suitable for running major appliances or backing up essential circuits. Its expandable design scales up to 25kWh, and it supports AC, solar, and vehicle charging, making it useful for outages, travel, and off-grid setups. In our review we said it "redefines what a modern portable power generator should be."