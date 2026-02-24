Prepare for power outages, road trips, and off-grid weekends — the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max handles it all, and it’s got a massive half-price discount right now

Winter storms can knock out your power and leave you without heat, lights, or a way to charge your phone. A portable power station keeps essentials running when the grid goes down and I’ve found a fantastic deal on the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max, now $850 (was $1700) at Amazon.

This is the 2048Wh version in black, and it brings serious backup capacity into your home or RV setup. The Delta 2 Max delivers 2400W of continuous power and 4800W peak. Switch on X-Boost mode and output climbs to 3400W.

With that sort of power, it can easily run appliances, tools, electronics, and even medical devices. It powers up to 15 electrical items at once, and because it includes six AC outlets, you won't have to worry about juggling plugs in the dark.

Today's top portable power station deal

We've reviewed a number of EcoFlow portable power stations, and they've never failed to impress us with their capabilities, port selection, and overall power and utility.

So, what are you getting with the EcoFlow Delta 3 Max?

As I said, the unit's 2048Wh battery delivers 2400W of continuous power, with a 4800W peak. And if you need more capacity, it's expandable from 2kWh up to 6kWh. Add up to two Smart Extra Batteries and total storage reaches 6144Wh.

The battery uses LFP chemistry and is rated for 3000+ cycles. That works out to around 10 years of daily use before it drops to 80% of its original capacity.

Recharge speeds are speedy. It supports up to 1000W solar input and can recharge in as little as 2.3 hours with dual AC and solar charging. Solar-only charging can take around 2 hours in good conditions.

The built-in MPPT controller runs at up to 99% efficiency, helping capture as much solar energy as possible. It also includes a sine wave inverter and integrated AC transfer switch for smoother home backup use.

It measures 19.6 inches long, 12 inches high, and 9.5 inches wide, weighing 51.8 pounds. Portable, but built for serious output.

A 5-year parts and labor warranty is included.

For a 2048Wh power station with expansion up to 6kWh and 2400W output, $850 is one of the best deals I’ve seen.

For even more choices, check out the best portable power stations we've tested and reviewed.

