If you've been on the lookout for some PlayStation Portal accessories to protect and charge your handheld, then boy, has PlayStation Direct got a deal for you right now.

The officially licensed PowerA bundle of accessories for the remote play and cloud streaming device is currently down to just $59.99 at PS Direct (was $76.99).

The bundle has all you need to protect your device - a sturdy case and a screen protector - and to charge it in style with a slick and flashy charging and display dock. This bundle is exclusive to PlayStation Direct, so you won't see it anywhere else. And nor would you want to, looking at the prices of each item if bought individually.

This bundle represents a cool $17 saving at list price, which is great value, but at this discount, you'll save a whopping $28 compared to buying the bits individually. Nice.

I've personally used the case and the charging dock in this bundle and can testify to them being excellent extras for the PlayStation Portal.

In a sea of PlayStation Portal accessories, PowerA can be trusted, and I have found the case to be sturdy and robust, while the charging dock is one of my favorite accessories, not only reliably charging my Portal but also acting as a very pleasing way to display it, too.

