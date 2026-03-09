PlayStation Direct's sale on a range of PS5 goodies is coming to an end tonight, but such is the quality of the savings and products on offer, it's still definitely worth a look in these closing hours.

There are a whole bunch of discounts running now on everything from hard drives to PSVR 2, and from PS Portal accessory bundles to DualSense controllers, and I've highlighted a vast range of them below. There's never a bad time to consider upgrading or expanding your PS5 or Portal setup, but such sales are simply the perfect time to do so.

In terms of highlights, I think the PSVR 2 headset going for a whopping $100 off is worth considering - it's $299 right now at PlayStation Direct. I really like the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense, and that's reduced by 20 bucks now to be just $64, while the ticks-all-boxes PlayStation Portal accessory bundle from PowerA is down to a value busting $59.99 right now, which is excellent.

Today's best PS5 accessory deals and discoutns

