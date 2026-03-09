TriZetto breach exposed data of 3.4 million people

Attackers siphoned sensitive patient and insurance records for nearly a year

Company offering identity monitoring services after discover

The TriZetto data breach may have been going on for almost a year, and affected around 3.4 million people, it has admitted.

The company filed a new data breach notification with the Office of the Maine Attorney General and started notifying affected individuals about the incident, noting it spotted “suspicious activity within a web portal that some of TPS’ healthcare provider customers use to access our system” on October 2, 2025.

The follow-up investigation determined that an unnamed threat actor gained access to the system in November 2024 and has been, until October 2025, stealing patient data.

Payment data secure

The data includes names, birth dates, Social Security numbers (SSN), health insurance member numbers, provider names, health insurance names, primary insured information, and other demographic, health, and health insurance information. TriZetto stressed that payment card, bank account, and other financial information, was not affected by this incident.

“At this time, we are not aware of any identity theft or fraud related to the use of any affected individual’s information,” it added, although data such as this one can surface on the dark web even years later.

In the Maine AG filing, the company said exactly 3,433,965 people were affected. To help them, TriZetto is offering free identity theft monitoring services through Kroll.

TechCrunch says several organizations have already confirmed their patients’ information was compromised in this breach, including OCHIN, a non-profit providing healthcare tech to rural and community care providers.

Given the sensitivity of the data they create and hold, healthcare organizations are among the most popular targets for cybercriminals.

TriZetto (TPS) is a healthcare technology company that builds software and similar tools for health insurers, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations. The tools are mostly designed for administrative and financial processes management.

