Conduent data breach might have been much worse than initially expected

Conduent breach far larger than first reported, now affecting tens of millions across multiple US states

Data includes names, SSNs, medical and insurance details; Texas alone counts 15.4m victims, Oregon over 10m

Ransomware group SafePay claimed responsibility, saying it stole 8.5TB of data, though Conduent remains silent beyond boilerplate statements

The recent data breach at Conduent now appears to have been a lot bigger than initially thought, affecting tens of millions of people.

Conduent is a major government contractor that works with more than 600 government entities globally, including those on state, local, and federal levels. It also serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and handles large-scale transportation and tolling systems. In fact, it claims to support “6 of the 10 largest US toll systems” via toll-transaction processing infrastructure.

In late October 2025, it confirmed suffering a data breach in January that year, and said that initial investigation placed the number of affected individuals at around four million. The stolen data included people’s names, Social Security numbers, medical data, and health insurance information. However, the data stolen varies from person to person.

Half of Texas affected

At the time, reports examined the stolen data and claimed more than 10 million people were affected and, while closer than what Conduent was saying, it still seemingly missed the mark.

New TechCrunch reporting claims that in Texas alone, 15.4 million people are affected, which is approximately half of the state’s entire population. As per the Oregon Attorney General’s Office, that state counts more than 10 million affected. Furthermore, Conduent apparently reached out to “hundreds of thousands” of people in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and other states.

The company itself is not giving any statements other than the boilerplate one that it’s sending out to the press. Therefore, it is not yet saying exactly how many people are actually affected.

A ransomware operation known as SafePay assumed responsibility for this attack, saying it stole 8.5 TB of data. SafePay is not as popular as LockBit or RansomHub, but it did strike a few prominent names, including Ingram Micro.

