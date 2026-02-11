Thousands of Volvo customers possibly affected in major data breach - 17,000 affected, here's what we know

Conduent breach exposed data of 17,000 Volvo North America employees

Hackers stole names, SSNs, medical and insurance data, affecting tens of millions nationwide

SafePay ransomware claimed responsibility, exfiltrating 8.5 TB of sensitive information

Roughly 17,000 Volvo employees, customers and staff across North America have had their data exposed in the recent Conduent breach, as the fallout continues.

In January 2025 Conduent discovered that hackers were sitting in its network for roughly two and a half months at that point, exfiltrating sensitive data on its employees, among other things.

Now, more than a year after the breach was discovered, Conduent notified Volvo Group North America that its employees were affected, and the company relayed the message down to its staff.

SafePay claims responsibility

In its data breach notification letter, Volvo did not say exactly what type of information was nabbed, aside from people’s names - however earlier reports claims the data stolen from Conduent includes names, Social Security numbers, medical data, and health insurance information.

Conduent Incorporated is an American business process services company offering a range of services such as transaction processing, automation, and analytics, across various sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and government. Some of its biggest clients include the US Secret Service, District of Columbia Medicaid, and others. It serves hundreds of government and transportation organizations.

Conduent also said there is no evidence that the data is being abused in the wild, but still offered everyone affected free identity theft and credit monitoring services.

As per the latest reports, tens of millions of people are affected by this breach. In Texas alone, 15.4 million people are affected, which is approximately half of the state’s entire population. As per the Oregon Attorney General’s Office, that state counts more than 10 million affected.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furthermore, Conduent apparently reached out to “hundreds of thousands” of people in Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and other states.

A ransomware operation known as SafePay assumed responsibility for this attack, saying it stole 8.5 TB of data. SafePay is not as popular as LockBit or RansomHub, but it did strike a few prominent names, including Ingram Micro.

Via The Register

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.