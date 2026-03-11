NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 12 (game #1005)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 11 (game #1004).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.Article continues below
NYT Connections today (game #1005) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- CUCKOO CLOCK
- SWING
- STEP
- SANDBOX
- HOURGLASS
- MEXICAN FLAG
- METRONOME
- WEATHER VANE
- WINDSHIELD WIPER
- BUNKER
- SPIN
- PENDULUM
- DESERT
- REFORMER
- FROOT LOOPS
- BARRE
NYT Connections today (game #1005) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Granular containment
- GREEN: Side to side movement
- BLUE: Assisted gym activity
- PURPLE: Feathered friends
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #1005) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: PLACES TO FIND SAND
- GREEN: THINGS THAT MOVE BACK AND FORTH
- BLUE: APPARATUS-BASED EXERCISE CLASSES
- PURPLE: FEATURING BIRDS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1005) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1005, are…
- YELLOW: PLACES TO FIND SAND BUNKER, DESERT, HOURGLASS, SANDBOX
- GREEN: THINGS THAT MOVE BACK AND FORTH METRONOME, PENDULUM, SWING, WINDSHIELD WIPER
- BLUE: APPARATUS-BASED EXERCISE CLASSES BARRE, REFORMER, SPIN, STEP
- PURPLE: FEATURING BIRDS CUCKOO CLOCK, FROOT LOOPS, MEXICAN FLAG, WEATHER VANE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Kudos to anyone that got today’s hardest/purple category — a group that required knowledge of breakfast cereals, flags and instruments to measure wind direction.
WEATHER VANE made it on to the FEATURING BIRDS list because they invariably include a cockerel, but not always — they can also feature dolphins and dragons. The world’s largest weather vane has a ship perched on top.
Meanwhile, I hesitated over APPARATUS-BASED EXERCISE CLASSES. I knew SPIN, which requires a stationary bicycle, and STEP, which requires a stationary step, while REFORMER refers to various pieces of Pilates equipment resembling medieval torture devices. BARRE I had not heard of, though — I’ve since discovered it requires a bar.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, March 11, game #1004)
- YELLOW: STEAL LIFT, PALM, PINCH, POCKET
- GREEN: MAKE NICER, WITH "UP" DRESS, JAZZ, SPIFF, SPRUCE
- BLUE: KINDS OF CONES ICE CREAM, PINE, SNOW, TRAFFIC
- PURPLE: PRONOUN HOMOPHONES HEE, MI, OUI, YEW
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
