Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #1005) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CUCKOO CLOCK

SWING

STEP

SANDBOX

HOURGLASS

MEXICAN FLAG

METRONOME

WEATHER VANE

WINDSHIELD WIPER

BUNKER

SPIN

PENDULUM

DESERT

REFORMER

FROOT LOOPS

BARRE

NYT Connections today (game #1005) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Granular containment

GREEN: Side to side movement

BLUE: Assisted gym activity

PURPLE: Feathered friends

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1005) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLACES TO FIND SAND

GREEN: THINGS THAT MOVE BACK AND FORTH

BLUE: APPARATUS-BASED EXERCISE CLASSES

PURPLE: FEATURING BIRDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1005) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1005, are…

YELLOW: PLACES TO FIND SAND BUNKER, DESERT, HOURGLASS, SANDBOX

BUNKER, DESERT, HOURGLASS, SANDBOX GREEN: THINGS THAT MOVE BACK AND FORTH METRONOME, PENDULUM, SWING, WINDSHIELD WIPER

METRONOME, PENDULUM, SWING, WINDSHIELD WIPER BLUE: APPARATUS-BASED EXERCISE CLASSES BARRE, REFORMER, SPIN, STEP

BARRE, REFORMER, SPIN, STEP PURPLE: FEATURING BIRDS CUCKOO CLOCK, FROOT LOOPS, MEXICAN FLAG, WEATHER VANE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Kudos to anyone that got today’s hardest/purple category — a group that required knowledge of breakfast cereals, flags and instruments to measure wind direction.

WEATHER VANE made it on to the FEATURING BIRDS list because they invariably include a cockerel, but not always — they can also feature dolphins and dragons. The world’s largest weather vane has a ship perched on top.

Meanwhile, I hesitated over APPARATUS-BASED EXERCISE CLASSES. I knew SPIN, which requires a stationary bicycle, and STEP, which requires a stationary step, while REFORMER refers to various pieces of Pilates equipment resembling medieval torture devices. BARRE I had not heard of, though — I’ve since discovered it requires a bar.

