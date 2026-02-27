Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 27 (game #992).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #993) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

START

KNEEL

TAILOR

SALESMAN

COMETH

PILOT

EARNEST

ITCH

DESIRE

ROADIE

RUSTLE

SUNG

NOVAK

THIRST

CRUISE

DIRECTOR

URGE

NYT Connections today (game #993) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A desperate hunger

A desperate hunger GREEN: Careers on the move

Careers on the move BLUE: Sounds like someone

Sounds like someone PURPLE: Space plus

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #993) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CRAVING

GREEN: JOBS THAT INVOLVE TRAVELING

BLUE: NAME HOMOPHONES

PURPLE: ASTRONOMICAL TERMS PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #993) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #993, are…

YELLOW: CRAVING DESIRE, ITCH, THIRST, URGE

DESIRE, ITCH, THIRST, URGE GREEN: JOBS THAT INVOLVE TRAVELING CRUISE DIRECTOR, PILOT, ROADIE, SALESMAN

CRUISE DIRECTOR, PILOT, ROADIE, SALESMAN BLUE: NAME HOMOPHONES EARNEST, KNEEL, RUSTLE, TAILOR

EARNEST, KNEEL, RUSTLE, TAILOR PURPLE: ASTRONOMICAL TERMS PLUS A LETTER COMETH, NOVAK, START, SUNG

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I rushed through today’s game without much thought, something I really regret now as if I’d applied just a small bit of strategy I would have solved the purple group first.

That, though, would require me to slow down, something I struggle with when I find Connections a bit easier.

Of course, it’s easy to say this in hindsight, but if I’d started with START, instead of being drawn into daydreams triggered by the word ROADIE, then I would be feeling pretty pleased with myself (roadie is the job i would do in an alternative reality where I was cool handyperson with a cool nickname and a cool leather jacket).

