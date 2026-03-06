Control Resonant won't let you play as Jesse Faden, Remedy confirms

Remedy says, "This is Dylan's experience", but Jesse will still have a "significant role" in the game

"So I just wanted to get that out there because we don't want to mislead players", Remedy's communications director says

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control's main character, Jesse Faden, won't be playable in Control Resonant.

That's according to Remedy's communications director, Thomas Puha, who told Eurogamer during a digital preview event that Dylan Faden, Jesse's brother and protagonist of Resonant, will be the only playable character.

"I just want to get this out of the way, because we've seen quite a lot of speculation online," Puha said, adding that Remedy usually loves seeing speculation about its games, but, "in this instance, I do want to confirm that Jesse Faden is not a playable character in Control Resonant."

However, although Jesse won't be playable, the developer said she will have a "significant role" alongside Dylan in the sequel.

I mean, she was in the announcement trailer, so she's a big part of the game, but she is not playable," Puha said, but didn't dive into the details. "This is Dylan's experience, very much so. So I just wanted to get that out there because we don't want to mislead players."

Control Resonant launches this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

As previously mentioned, you play as Dylan Faden, who must hunt a powerful Resonant enemy within a warped Manhattan.

Like his sister, Dylan also has supernatural abilities, but will wield a shapeshifting weapon called the Aberrant and prioritize up close melee combat.

Remedy described Resonant as an action role-playing game (RPG) without the inventory management, but insists, "This is not a soulslike."

"It’s a push-forward, action-driven, aggressive-playstyle action game. The player is very much in charge and not [simply] reacting. The main driver of combat is you," said lead gameplay designer Sergey Mohov.

