Remedy confirms that Control Resonant is the sequel to its critically acclaimed paranormal action game, and it's coming in 2026
The sequel will follow Jesse Faden's brother, Dylan
- Remedy Entertainment has officially announced Control Resonant, the sequel to Control
- The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2026
- The story will focus on Dylan Faden in a new supernatural action-adventure
Remedy Entertainment has finally revealed Control Resonant, the highly anticipated sequel to its critically acclaimed paranormal action game Control.
Announcing during The Game Awards 2025 alongside its debut trailer, Control Resonant is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and will launch in 2026.
In the sequel, players explore a warped Manhattan on the brink of "paranatural annihilation" as Dylan Faden, the brother of Control's protagonist, Jesse Faden.
"After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden’s former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis," the game's description reads. "Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his newfound powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan.
"On the path to unlocking the full potential of his supernatural abilities, Dylan will also seek out his sister, FBC Director Jesse Faden, as he struggles to comprehend and contain the dangers that have spilled beyond the confines of the Oldest House to tear the world apart. "
Players will be able to explore areas of Manhattan in an altered reality with environments that defy natural law and distort gravity as they tap into Dylan's abilities, make choices, explore a deep progression system, and wield the raw force of Dylan’s shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant.
Although this game is a direct sequel to the 2019 action game, creative director Mikael Kasurinen has said that players can jump into Control Resonant without having played the first game, calling it an "ambitious" project that's bigger than anything Remedy has made before.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"Control Resonant pushes our paranatural action RPG series into an expansive, reality-warping playground of choice, power, and consequence," Kasurinen said.
"You don’t have to know the first game to jump into the sequel, we've made this one easy to pick up and hard to put down. We're pushing the scale beyond anything we've done before, elevating combat, exploration, and storytelling into a bigger, more memorable experience. It's ambitious, a little wild, and we can't wait for players to get lost in it."
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.