Remedy Entertainment has officially announced Control Resonant , the sequel to Control

The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2026

The story will focus on Dylan Faden in a new supernatural action-adventure

Remedy Entertainment has finally revealed Control Resonant, the highly anticipated sequel to its critically acclaimed paranormal action game Control.

Announcing during The Game Awards 2025 alongside its debut trailer, Control Resonant is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and will launch in 2026.

In the sequel, players explore a warped Manhattan on the brink of "paranatural annihilation" as Dylan Faden, the brother of Control's protagonist, Jesse Faden.

"After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden’s former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis," the game's description reads. "Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his newfound powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan.

"On the path to unlocking the full potential of his supernatural abilities, Dylan will also seek out his sister, FBC Director Jesse Faden, as he struggles to comprehend and contain the dangers that have spilled beyond the confines of the Oldest House to tear the world apart. "

Players will be able to explore areas of Manhattan in an altered reality with environments that defy natural law and distort gravity as they tap into Dylan's abilities, make choices, explore a deep progression system, and wield the raw force of Dylan’s shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant.

Although this game is a direct sequel to the 2019 action game, creative director Mikael Kasurinen has said that players can jump into Control Resonant without having played the first game, calling it an "ambitious" project that's bigger than anything Remedy has made before.

"Control Resonant pushes our paranatural action RPG series into an expansive, reality-warping playground of choice, power, and consequence," Kasurinen said.

"You don’t have to know the first game to jump into the sequel, we've made this one easy to pick up and hard to put down. We're pushing the scale beyond anything we've done before, elevating combat, exploration, and storytelling into a bigger, more memorable experience. It's ambitious, a little wild, and we can't wait for players to get lost in it."

