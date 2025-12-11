Final has revealed a new wireless gaming headset

Boutique audio brand Final has revealed a new gaming headset, the VR3000 EX.

Designed for competitive gamers, it was built to offer enhanced spatial awareness and clarity through the company's proprietary '3D Extra Wide Sound Stage' technology. This apparently helps the headset recreate directional audio more effectively, potentially giving players an advantage deciphering the origin of key in-game audio cues like footsteps.

If that wasn't enough the headset even has a dedicated footstep mode, meant to elevate the sound of footsteps even further without compromising the overall balance of the sound. Pros will appreciate the sub 20ms latency via the included USB-A wireless dongle too.

The VR3000 EX has a surprisingly subdued design compared to many of the best wireless gaming headsets, but that certainly works in its favor. The overly 'gamer' look of some products can definitely be a little much, and this subtle black design isn't something that I would be embarrassed to be seen wearing on a video call or stream.

The headset has a retractable boom microphone, plus the usual on-board controls. It boasts a respectable 55 hours of battery life and customization via a 10-band equalizer with the ability to save multiple personalized profiles.

It's compatible with PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch (and presumably, Nintendo Switch 2), plus PC - sorry, Xbox owners!

It will be up for grabs from December 12 at Amazon for $149.99 / £ 99.99 putting it firmly at the front end of the mid-range price bracket.

