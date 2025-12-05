Sony's best Inzone gaming headsets are significantly discounted at Best Buy right now – and so are the Inzone Buds

By published

Oh, and a mouse, too

Sony Inzone gaming headset prime day deals
(Image credit: Future)

Mega deal alert! For its range of Inzone headsets and accessories, Sony seemed to have skipped Black Friday and Cyber Monday entirely, instead saving them for Best Buy's current Holiday sale. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for Inzone gaming headsets, earbuds, and PC accessories.

Today's best Sony Inzone gaming deals

Sony Inzone H9
Save 40%
Sony Inzone H9: was $329.99 now $198 at Best Buy
Sony's premium, tip-top gaming headset has seen a massive reduction at Best Buy. You're getting the full suite of features here, including immersive spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and a crystal clear microphone.

Black: $198 at Best Buy

Sony Inzone H5
Save 12%
Sony Inzone H5: was $179.99 now $158 at Best Buy
While the smallest saving on paper, this is still a good deal cheaper than the H9 if you're on a budget, and acts as a great halfway house between its more premium and budget-oriented counterparts. You can still expect fantastic audio and wireless connectivity here.

Black: $158 at Best Buy

Sony Inzone H3
Save 33%
Sony Inzone H3: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy
The most budget-friendly of the current Inzone lineup, the H3s, have dropped well below $100 for this Best Buy deal. It's relegated to a wired connection, so you lose a bit of freedom, but it's still not lacking in overall audio and build quality.

Black: $79.99 at Best Buy

Sony Inzone Buds
Save 17%
Sony Inzone Buds: was $239.99 now $198 at Best Buy
It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen for the Sony Inzone Buds, but we can still highly recommend these to gaming audio enthusiasts looking for something a bit more compact. Expect fantastic audio and a great companion for either PS5 or your phone.

Black: $198 at Best Buy

Sony Inzone Mouse-A
Save 15%
Sony Inzone Mouse-A: was $149.99 now $128 at Best Buy
While it's not a headset (obviously), the Inzone Mouse-A rounds out Sony's current deals at Best Buy. This is an ultra-light wireless gaming mouse that offers up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with an impressive 8K polling rate, it's phenomenally responsive.

The Sony Inzone range of accessories is comfortably among the best PS5 headsets you can buy. The Sony Inzone H9, in particular, is a luxurious premium headset that - while usually pricey - becomes a must-buy when it gets a reduction like this.

But that said, you can't really go wrong with either the Sony Inzone H5 or the Sony Inzone H3 headsets. I've tested and used both frequently, and while they're a step down in features and build quality compared to the H9s, there's still plenty to love in terms of overall audio experience on PS5, PC, and mobile.

I'm also a huge fan of the Sony Inzone Buds. Easily some of the best gaming earbuds on the market, they provide astonishingly immersive spatial audio in a compact and portable package.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

