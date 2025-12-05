Mega deal alert! For its range of Inzone headsets and accessories, Sony seemed to have skipped Black Friday and Cyber Monday entirely, instead saving them for Best Buy's current Holiday sale. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for Inzone gaming headsets, earbuds, and PC accessories.
• Shop Best Buy's full Holiday sale
The cream of the deal crop is easily the premium Sony Inzone H9, which has dropped to just $198 (was $329.99) at Best Buy - an enormous 40% reduction.
Going a step down, the Sony Inzone H5 headset has been reduced to just $158 (was $179.99). A smaller saving overall, but a bit easier on the wallet nonetheless. Finally, the budget-friendly Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is down to $79.99 (was $119.99).
We've listed all of these deals and more below, including more savings to be had on the Sony Inzone Buds and Inzone Mouse-A.
Today's best Sony Inzone gaming deals
Read moreRead less▼
Sony's premium, tip-top gaming headset has seen a massive reduction at Best Buy. You're getting the full suite of features here, including immersive spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and a crystal clear microphone.
Black: $198 at Best Buy
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
While the smallest saving on paper, this is still a good deal cheaper than the H9 if you're on a budget, and acts as a great halfway house between its more premium and budget-oriented counterparts. You can still expect fantastic audio and wireless connectivity here.
Black: $158 at Best Buy
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
The most budget-friendly of the current Inzone lineup, the H3s, have dropped well below $100 for this Best Buy deal. It's relegated to a wired connection, so you lose a bit of freedom, but it's still not lacking in overall audio and build quality.
Black: $79.99 at Best Buy
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen for the Sony Inzone Buds, but we can still highly recommend these to gaming audio enthusiasts looking for something a bit more compact. Expect fantastic audio and a great companion for either PS5 or your phone.
Black: $198 at Best Buy
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Read moreRead less▼
While it's not a headset (obviously), the Inzone Mouse-A rounds out Sony's current deals at Best Buy. This is an ultra-light wireless gaming mouse that offers up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with an impressive 8K polling rate, it's phenomenally responsive.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
The Sony Inzone range of accessories is comfortably among the best PS5 headsets you can buy. The Sony Inzone H9, in particular, is a luxurious premium headset that - while usually pricey - becomes a must-buy when it gets a reduction like this.
But that said, you can't really go wrong with either the Sony Inzone H5 or the Sony Inzone H3 headsets. I've tested and used both frequently, and while they're a step down in features and build quality compared to the H9s, there's still plenty to love in terms of overall audio experience on PS5, PC, and mobile.
I'm also a huge fan of the Sony Inzone Buds. Easily some of the best gaming earbuds on the market, they provide astonishingly immersive spatial audio in a compact and portable package.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.