Mega deal alert! For its range of Inzone headsets and accessories, Sony seemed to have skipped Black Friday and Cyber Monday entirely, instead saving them for Best Buy's current Holiday sale. These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen for Inzone gaming headsets, earbuds, and PC accessories.

• Shop Best Buy's full Holiday sale

The cream of the deal crop is easily the premium Sony Inzone H9, which has dropped to just $198 (was $329.99) at Best Buy - an enormous 40% reduction.

Going a step down, the Sony Inzone H5 headset has been reduced to just $158 (was $179.99). A smaller saving overall, but a bit easier on the wallet nonetheless. Finally, the budget-friendly Inzone H3 wired gaming headset is down to $79.99 (was $119.99).

We've listed all of these deals and more below, including more savings to be had on the Sony Inzone Buds and Inzone Mouse-A.

Today's best Sony Inzone gaming deals

The Sony Inzone range of accessories is comfortably among the best PS5 headsets you can buy. The Sony Inzone H9, in particular, is a luxurious premium headset that - while usually pricey - becomes a must-buy when it gets a reduction like this.

But that said, you can't really go wrong with either the Sony Inzone H5 or the Sony Inzone H3 headsets. I've tested and used both frequently, and while they're a step down in features and build quality compared to the H9s, there's still plenty to love in terms of overall audio experience on PS5, PC, and mobile.

I'm also a huge fan of the Sony Inzone Buds. Easily some of the best gaming earbuds on the market, they provide astonishingly immersive spatial audio in a compact and portable package.