The God Slayer has been announced, a new steampunk fantasy RPG from the My Time at Portia studio, Pathea Games

The game will feature a 40-hour campaign, customizable elemental combat, and an open-world

It's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Sony has announced The God Slayer, a new steampunk fantasy role-playing game (RPG) from the My Time at Portia studio, Pathea Games.

Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, The God Slayer is an Eastern-inspired, third-person open-world game featuring customisable elemental combat and a 40-hour campaign about a world reigned over by gods known as Celestials.

"Long ago, the god‑like Celestials created the human world and all living things in it, designing everything to cultivate a powerful force known as ‘Qi’ to fuel their eternal lives. In this new age, humanity has learned to channel that same qi energy into elemental powers, wielding fire, water, earth, metal and wood through flowing, martial‑artistry," the description reads.

"Outraged that their divine energy is being used by mere mortals, the Celestials make a brutal example of humanity by conquering the strongest kingdom in the land in a single night — hunting down and killing the king and the kingdom's Elemancers. An event remembered as the God Fall."

In the story, you play as an Elemancer, an elemental magic user named Cheng, who embarks on a journey to take down the Celestials after losing his family. A new CGI trailer has also been released, which you can watch below.

First revealed as part of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s China Hero Project at ChinaJoy in 2023, The God Slayer is of a much darker tone than Pathea's previous life sim games.

Featuring freeform RPG gameplay, the game also offers fully customisable elemental abilities that allow players to combine water, earth, metal, and fire to create powerful attacks and weaponry, an explorable capital city and urban metropolis named Zhou, missions that can be approached in multiple ways, factions, and more.

"Thematically, The God Slayer is a big departure from what Pathea is known for, namely the My Time series," said Zifei Wu, founder and creative director at Pathea. "However, we’ve made multiple open-world RPGs before, filled with beloved characters and varied systems for players to experiment with and flourish.

"The God Slayer has all that and more with our talented development team attempting something darker and more serious in tone, bolstered by thrilling elemental combat at its core."

The God Slayer doesn't have a release window yet, but it's available to wishlist on Steam.

