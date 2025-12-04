The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is our highest-rated Xbox controller, and shockingly it's still available at 20% off, even after the Cyber Monday sales period has ended. You can get the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro at Amazon for $159.99 (was $199.99). That's the lowest ever price for the premium gamepad.

• Shop Amazon's full Holiday sale

If that price is still a bit much, definitely consider checking out the cheaper Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition at just $59.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. This model is wired-only, and is a slight step down in overall build quality, but still packs a tremendous gaming experience and desirable features.

UK gamers can still get in on the action too. Grab the The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro at Amazon for £139.99 (was £199.99). That's £60 off of a fantastic Xbox controller, one with stick drift-preventing Hall Effect thumbsticks, and a truly sublime d-pad.

(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best Razer Wolverine V3 Pro deals in the US

Today's best Razer Wolverine V3 Pro deals in the UK

Save 30% Razer Wolverine V3 Pro: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon The UK has a better offer than the US, taking a massive 30% off of the RRP. At this price, you can't really find a better option in terms of premium Xbox controllers. We even gave it a 5 star review, citing excellent build quality and hall effect thumbsticks as the real highlights.

Save 18% Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition: was £99.99 now £81.99 at Amazon While it's not quite as cheap in the UK right now, the Tournament Edition is an option for those wanting to get a great controller for under £100. This one is wired, but you're still getting Hall Effect thumbsticks, and 4-mouse click back buttons.

We reviewed the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro at 5 stars out of 5, and it's comfortably sat in the premium spot in our best Xbox controllers buying guide. It does also come with a 2.4GHz dongle so you can play wirelessly on Xbox and PC. It's a solid pick for those that want to upgrade their competive online gaming setup, for sure.

What really makes the controller stand out is its excellent build quality. The d-pad is a massive improvement on Xbox's official controllers, and Razer has employed its own mouse-click technology to buttons and bumpers. All in all, it's a satisfying controller to use, and easily a contender for the very best product currently on the market in terms of Xbox controllers.

But you shouldn't sleep on the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, either, if you'd prefer a budget purchase. Its build quality isn't quite on par with the V3 Pro, and you're only getting wired connectivity here. But other features like those sticks and mouse-click-like buttons are all present, allowing for a comparable gaming experience.

Shop more of today's best tech sales