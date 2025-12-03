Missed out on Black Friday? Elegoo's 3D printer deals see up to 53% off on printers, filament and resins in its early Christmas sale
The sales run from now until December 25, and include Christmas exclusives
If you missed out on buying a discounted 3D printer over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there’s no need to despair as Elegoo has launched its Christmas Sale with up to 53% off across its latest models and materials.
During the holiday sale, customers can save cash on many of Elegoo’s most popular FDM and resin models, including the Centauri Carbon, Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer, and the Saturn 4 Ultra, as well as the large-format Neptune 4 Plus, and the Mars 5 Series. There are also curated bundles with printers and filament for sale.
The seasonal event runs from December 2 to December 25, offering major discounts on 3D printers, filament, and resin for makers and hobbyists.
Today's best Elegoo 3D printer deal
UK price: was £400 now £259
Known for its ease of use, portability and excellent print quality, the Centauri Carbon 3D printer features automatic calibration, CoreXY motion with speeds up to 500 mm/s, and a sturdy die-cast aluminum frame for stable, high-quality prints. With a single filament spool and 256 mm³ build volume, it’s a strong, affordable option for beginners and hobbyists.
Elegoo is also discounting its industrial-scale OrangeStorm Giga (from $3,125 to $2,299), giving beginners, hobby creators, and experienced users a more affordable chance to upgrade their setup.
In addition, Elegoo is offering bulk-buy deals on filament and resin. There's a Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer or a bigger Buy 8 Get 4 Free, making it easy to stock up on materials ahead of holiday projects or end-of-year printing runs.
Plus if you buy a selected 3D printer, you can get 1kg of resin, 1kg of filament or $3kg of filament for just $1!
A Christmas bundle of gold, white, red, and green filament is also available, either on its own or as part of a printer+filament package.
You can browse the full sale here. Elegoo is also running a subscription-based “spin the wheel” promotion on the page, with prizes including $5, $10, and $30 discounts, along with a 5% off option.
While you're here, check out the best 3D printers available to buy now, as well as the best hobby 3D printers.
More Elegoo 3D printer deals
UK price: was £577 now £419
The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is $419 for the holidays. It’s built for beginners and experienced users alike, with easy setup, automatic leveling, and fast 150mm/h printing. A built-in illuminated camera supports day and night monitoring, making resin printing simpler to manage.
UK price: was £444 now £289
The Saturn 4 Ultra focuses on precision, using tilt release technology and a 10-inch 12K mono LCD to produce sharp, detailed models. It’s suited to miniatures, intricate parts, and anyone who wants consistent high quality. The streamlined design and beginner friendly operation keep the experience straightforward without limiting advanced capability.
