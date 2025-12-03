If you missed out on buying a discounted 3D printer over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there’s no need to despair as Elegoo has launched its Christmas Sale with up to 53% off across its latest models and materials.

During the holiday sale, customers can save cash on many of Elegoo’s most popular FDM and resin models, including the Centauri Carbon, Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin printer, and the Saturn 4 Ultra, as well as the large-format Neptune 4 Plus, and the Mars 5 Series. There are also curated bundles with printers and filament for sale.

The seasonal event runs from December 2 to December 25, offering major discounts on 3D printers, filament, and resin for makers and hobbyists.

Today's best Elegoo 3D printer deal

Save $134 Elegoo Centauri Carbon: was $413 now $279 at Elegoo UK price: was £400 now £259 Known for its ease of use, portability and excellent print quality, the Centauri Carbon 3D printer features automatic calibration, CoreXY motion with speeds up to 500 mm/s, and a sturdy die-cast aluminum frame for stable, high-quality prints. With a single filament spool and 256 mm³ build volume, it’s a strong, affordable option for beginners and hobbyists.

Elegoo is also discounting its industrial-scale OrangeStorm Giga (from $3,125 to $2,299), giving beginners, hobby creators, and experienced users a more affordable chance to upgrade their setup.

In addition, Elegoo is offering bulk-buy deals on filament and resin. There's a Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer or a bigger Buy 8 Get 4 Free, making it easy to stock up on materials ahead of holiday projects or end-of-year printing runs.

Plus if you buy a selected 3D printer, you can get 1kg of resin, 1kg of filament or $3kg of filament for just $1!

A Christmas bundle of gold, white, red, and green filament is also available, either on its own or as part of a printer+filament package.

You can browse the full sale here. Elegoo is also running a subscription-based “spin the wheel” promotion on the page, with prizes including $5, $10, and $30 discounts, along with a 5% off option.

While you're here, check out the best 3D printers available to buy now, as well as the best hobby 3D printers.