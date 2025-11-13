Black Friday comes early for printing fans: Elegoo's Centauri Carbon 3D printer is now just $279

Black Friday sales officially start in two weeks on November 28, but you don’t have to wait to pick up a 3D printer at a bargain price.

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is currently available for $279.99, down from its regular $413, directly from Elegoo. That’s a solid saving on a budget-friendly printer that still manages to deliver impressive speed, precision, and usability for the price.

The Centauri Carbon arrives fully assembled and ready to print right out of the box. Its automatic calibration system takes care of setup, while the CoreXY motion design allows it to reach speeds of up to 500 mm/s with 20,000 mm/s² acceleration. This means it can turn out projects quickly without loss of accuracy.

Today's best 3D printer deal

Save 32% Elegoo Centauri Carbon: was $413 now $280 at Elegoo The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer features automatic calibration, CoreXY motion with speeds up to 500 mm/s, and a sturdy die-cast aluminum frame for stable, high-quality prints. With a single filament spool and 256 mm³ build volume, it’s a strong, affordable option for beginners and hobbyists.

A 32 mm³/s flow rate ensures it keeps up with more demanding prints, making it suitable for functional parts, models, or even more creative designs.

Elegoo has given the Centauri Carbon a sturdy die-cast aluminum frame to help reduce vibration and improve print consistency. The 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume offers enough room for most hobbyist projects, and a built-in chamber camera lets you keep an eye on your prints in real time.

It supports a wide range of filament types, offering flexibility to experiment.

It’s worth noting that the Centauri Carbon only supports a single filament spool, although that’s entirely expected at this price.

At $279, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon is a good opportunity for anyone looking to get into 3D printing or upgrade from an older entry-level model before the main Black Friday rush begins.

In our review, we said it "impresses with build quality, speed, and accuracy."

Other 3D Printer deals to consider

Save 20% Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D Printer: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Creality Store The Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D printer is now $1,199, down from $1,499, at the Creality Store. It offers a large 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume, an intelligent CFS system supporting up to 16 colors, and an actively heated chamber for engineering filaments. Buyers also get 12 months of Creality Cloud Premium with exclusive models and perks.

Save 42% Flashforge AD5X : was $549 now $319 at flashforge.com The Flashforge AD5X multicolor 3D printer is now $399, down from $549, with an extra $80 off at checkout. This compact CoreXY printer delivers speeds up to 600 mm/s, 20,000 mm/s² acceleration, and 4-color printing for vibrant models. With 1-click auto leveling, easy setup, and reliable print recovery, it’s a fast, user-friendly option for creative makers.