One of my favorite 3D printers for beginners is on sale right now, with the Creality Hi now $299 (was $319) at Amazon.

In the UK, the Creality Hi is discounted from £299 down to £242.

This machine was already my top pick for anyone looking for a reliable 3D printer on a budget, but at this price, it's even more eye-catching.

The moment our resident 3D printing expert Alastair submitted his Creality Hi review, I knew this was going into our round-up of the best 3D printers - particularly if you're looking for a decent beginner-friendly unit that won't break the bank.

You can also pick up the Combo edition for multi-color 3D printing out of the box. It's $371 (was $459) at Amazon.com or £399 (was £499) at Amazon.co.uk.

Today's top 3D printer deal

Creality Hi Combo deal for multi-color 3D printing

Considering the low cost compared to higher-end machines, the Creality Hi delivers incredible results.

In his comprehensive review, Alastair found it easy to set up and get started, and noted that "the quality of the prints, from single to multifilament, was impressive, with good resolution and quality throughout."

He also said "when I printed the robot turtle, a relatively complex print for multicolour printers and one that even some of the more expensive printers can struggle with, especially when it comes to cleanliness, here the Hi actually produced one of the best-looking robot turtles that any printer I've seen produced."

Overall, his tests led him to find the price, the quality and the build were all exceptional. So, definitely one I recommend checking out in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.