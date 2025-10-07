Our 3D printing expert says my favorite cheap 3D printer offers exceptional prints, build, and price - and it's got a big discount in Amazon's Prime Day deal
The Creality Hi is an outstanding 3D printer - and it's the perfect price for beginners
One of my favorite 3D printers for beginners is on sale right now, with the Creality Hi now $299 (was $319) at Amazon.
In the UK, the Creality Hi is discounted from £299 down to £242.
This machine was already my top pick for anyone looking for a reliable 3D printer on a budget, but at this price, it's even more eye-catching.
The moment our resident 3D printing expert Alastair submitted his Creality Hi review, I knew this was going into our round-up of the best 3D printers - particularly if you're looking for a decent beginner-friendly unit that won't break the bank.
You can also pick up the Combo edition for multi-color 3D printing out of the box. It's $371 (was $459) at Amazon.com or £399 (was £499) at Amazon.co.uk.
Today's top 3D printer deal
If you've never used a 3D printer before, the Creality Hi is a great place to start. When our 3D printing expert took this one out for testing, he called it a "high-quality entry-level 3D printer that packs in features and quality well above its price point."
UK price: was £299 now £242
Creality Hi Combo deal for multi-color 3D printing
Considering the low cost compared to higher-end machines, the Creality Hi delivers incredible results.
In his comprehensive review, Alastair found it easy to set up and get started, and noted that "the quality of the prints, from single to multifilament, was impressive, with good resolution and quality throughout."
He also said "when I printed the robot turtle, a relatively complex print for multicolour printers and one that even some of the more expensive printers can struggle with, especially when it comes to cleanliness, here the Hi actually produced one of the best-looking robot turtles that any printer I've seen produced."
Overall, his tests led him to find the price, the quality and the build were all exceptional. So, definitely one I recommend checking out in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
More 3D printing deals
The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro is a cheap 3D printer that's good for beginners, although not quite on par with the Creality Hi.
UK price: was £240 now £190
Ideal for beginners and intermediates, the Creality K1 SE delivers great results for the price.
UK price: was £279 now £238
If you're into mono-printing, this is a good option - you can then paint your models and prints however you like.
UK price: was £225 now £150
Another good entry-level 3D printer that's got a decent discount for the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
UK price: was £349 now £217
