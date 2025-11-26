Jump to:

11 bargain printers with big Black Friday savings - these are the ones I reviewed and rated highest

I tested some great printers and multifunction devices this year, and I've found eleven of my favourites being heavily discounted discounts for Black Friday

Whether you’re looking for a new printer for your home, or office, Black Friday is without doubt the best time to buy.

I’ve tested some excellent new-to-market printers and multifunction devices this year and noticed increases in both quality and price, so any kind of discount on these essential peripherals is worth seeking out.

Just remember that a cheap printer is not necessarily an economical one as their consumables can cost more than the printer itself. With this in mind, I’ve been scanning the sales for the best Black Friday printer deals on my favourite models that offer genuine value for money to come up with the ultimate Black Friday printer wish list.

My top printer deal for Black Friday

Epson EcoTank ET-4800
Save $100
Epson EcoTank ET-4800: was $300 now $200 at Amazon
For me, this mid-range EcoTank model has all the essential features of a home office printer rolled into one and its performance throughout my review did not disappoint. With ample room on board for paper and bottled ink, the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 can handle a pretty heavy workload. During the test, it turned out vibrant pages pretty quickly and reliably, including decent photos on coated photo paper. The ADF on this step-up model is great for copying multipage documents, while the generous amount of inbox ink makes this proposition look very tempting. Refillable printers always cost more than their cartridge-based counterparts up front, but this Black Friday discount levels the field and your ongoing cost-per-page is way lower.

Top printer deals on a budget

Epson EcoTank ET-2800
Save $60
Epson EcoTank ET-2800: was $240 now $180 at Best Buy
OK, so it’s not the cheapest printer in the Black Friday sales, but the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 is one of the cheapest refillable printers and it scored highly when I reviewed it at full price. It’s a basic all-in-one device that makes decent photocopies as well as auto duplex printing at a respectable rate. It’s equally happy printing on thick paper, envelopes and glossy photo paper and did so without a smudge or jam during the tests. If you print a lot and your budget is limited, this well-designed printer is the most cost-effective option, especially at this Black Friday price.

HP Envy 6555e
Save $20
HP Envy 6555e: was $100 now $80 at Amazon
This affordable all-in-one inkjet gives you a duplex printer with a 35-sheet ADF and fax in a surprisingly slick-looking package. It’s a pleasure to use, thanks to the touchscreen interface and self-healing Wi-Fi and it even turns out great quality prints, as I discover during my review. The HP Envy 6555e uses a tri-color cartridge and black pigment ink to deliver crisp text documents and vivid photos and I should warn you now that HP’s ink is expensive. For high-quality low-volume printing, however, this printer is hard to beat on price.

HP Envy Inspire 7255e
Save $110
HP Envy Inspire 7255e: was $210 now $100 at Amazon
At less than half its original price, this feature-packed printer is a bonafide bargain. On top of the expected auto duplex mode, scanner and fax, this all-in-one inkjet adds Bluetooth for a speedy setup procedure, separate paper inputs and a color touchscreen display. Despite the low price, this feels like a well-made and well-designed product and it produced accurate test pages during my in-depth review. It’s good for photos and documents and has the right features to suit a home office setup. The only downside is the high cost of HP’s cartridges.

Top printer deals for the office

Canon imageCLASS MF753Cdw
Save $253
Canon imageCLASS MF753Cdw: was $702 now $449 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

Canon’s classy laser printers look even better when they’re discounted like this. The imageCLASS MF753Cdw is a multifunction device with the speed and functionality to satisfy the average SMB and the size to slot into a small shared office. The advanced touchscreen interface makes it easy to use, while the duplex scanner and rapid print rate make it ideal for a busy print load. There’s no NFC and the cost-per-page is not the most competitive, but that’s more than made up for by its strong print performance as I discovered in my in-depth review.

HP Color LaserJet Pro 3201dw
Save $70
HP Color LaserJet Pro 3201dw: was $369 now $299 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

If your business calls for a high volume of vibrant color printouts, but desk space is limited, this neat laser printer could fit in nicely. In my review, I was impressed by its compact size and even more by its rapid, eye-catching output. HP’s vivid TerraJet toner is somewhat expensive, but it guarantees great colors. Taking the decent Black Friday discount into consideration, this little laser printer is well worth the investment.

Xerox C235DNI
Save $90
Xerox C235DNI: was $380 now $290 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Looking for a fast and fully featured multifunction printer at a sensible price? I’d recommend the Xerox C235 to any small to medium enterprise even at full price. As I discovered in my review, it’s a solid multifunction device with all the ingredients for a successful small office printer, and while there’s not much toner in the setup cartridges, I’ll forgive that for its excellent print quality, especially with this Black Friday discount.

Top printer deals for home

HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e
Save $80
HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e: was $240 now $160 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

At full retail price, this inexpensive inkjet all-in-one has a surprisingly generous set of features, including a 35-sheet ADF (automatic document feeder), self-healing Wi-Fi, a tilting touchscreen interface and and the ability to print on any kind of paper up to Letter or A4 in size. Throughout my review of a very similar variant, it printed crisp professional-looking pages that look like they’re from a more expensive model. With this Black Friday discount, it’s a real bargain.

HP Smart Tank 7001
Save $130
HP Smart Tank 7001: was $430 now $300 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

HP’s refillable inkjet is a neat but basic all-in-one desktop design with self-healing wi-fi, Bluetooth and auto-duplex mode, but no multipurpose input tray and no touchscreen. What is does have is a plentiful supply of inbox ink (enough for 8,000 color or 6,000 black pages) and excellent all-round print quality as revealed by my in-depth review. My only criticism was the high upfront cost, but that’s solved by Walmart’s big Black Friday discount.

Top printer deals for photographers

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310
Save $243
Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310: was $972 now $729 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Why hire a print lab service when you can print better photos at home? Canon’s professional-grade printer uses ten long-life pigment inks to turn out striking photos on A3+ paper and banners. As I found out during my review, the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 is an expensive and feature-light print-only inkjet with all the emphasis on print quality, which is superb. It’s still not cheap, but Amazon’s Black Friday discount will be tempting enthusiast photographers and pro photo studios alike.

Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550
Save $250
Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550: was $750 now $500 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

This premium photo printer would suit keen photographers and design studios looking for an economical ink tank system. With six separate inks instead of four you get better quality photos, as I found during my review. The broad selection of features and media compatibility is impressive, but more so is the print quality. Whether you’re printing monochrome or color photos, or plain word documents, the results are always excellent.

